‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers: Bill’s Spectra Sabotage Could Take Down Forrester Too

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers reveal Bill Spencer Jr.’s (Don Diamont) scheme to take down Spectra fashions could also topple Forrester Creations. This isn’t part of Bill’s plan, but if he wrecks Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye) and his family business, Bill will be pleased by the unintentional collateral damage. Here’s how Bill’s actions might ruin two LA fashion houses.

Bill Can’t See Past The Spectra Building

Although LA is full of real estate, Bill has his eye on the Spectra building and won’t give up, according to Bold and The Beautiful spoilers from Soap Central. Doesn’t it seem like Bill should be busy wooing Brooke Logan (Katherine Kelly Lang) instead? Why is Bill focused on a shady real estate deal when Brooke is finally available thanks to Ridge’s smooching infidelity?

Bill made Brooke lots of promises about how he was better for her than Ridge and foretold that Ridge would break her heart. And Ridge did on recent Bold and The Beautiful episodes. But it seems that as much as Ridge is up to old tricks, so is Bill. Dollar Bill is worthy of his nickname as he ruthlessly plots to crush Spectra, according to new Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.

#BoldandBeautiful #Previews Bill is adamant Jarrett write another scathing fashion review. ..Jarrett needs to… https://t.co/FE4ouNLZNl — Team Steffy 2.0 (@TeamSteffy2_0) April 9, 2017

Another Media Sabotage Planned

When Bill gets word that Spectra is planning a fashion show, he claps his greedy hands together and plots to take them down again, promise Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for this week. Bill calls in Jarrett Maxwell (Andrew Collins) and orders him to do another brutal takedown on Sally Spectra’s (Courtney Hope) fashion line. Jarrett isn’t pleased.

The last time Jarrett fought Bill over this, Bill wrote and published a piece himself. Will Jarrett let Dollar Bill crap on his journalistic integrity once again? Is there any way that Jarrett will buck his boss and write a decent review? One thing is certain from Bold and The Beautiful spoilers: Once Jarrett sees Sally’s “new” (as in stolen) designs, he should know they’re not hers.

Sally Fights Her Grandma On The Show

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers predict that up until the last minute, Sally is hesitant to show the Forrester Creations knock off designs and pleads with Shirley Spectra (Patrika Darbo) that they don’t need to do this. Sally fell hard for Thomas Forrester (Pierson Fode) and knows if the fashion show goes off, there’s not a chance he’ll take her back.

The lead-up to the Spectra fashion show is tense, and it seems like everyone is aligned against Sally except for Coco Spectra (Courtney Grosbeck). The show will also ruin any chance Coco has to be RJ Forrester’s (Anthony Turpel) girlfriend because she’ll be chucked out of Forrester Creations under suspicion of theft of Ridge’s designs. Both Spectra sisters could be hurt, say Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.

Bill’s Plan Could Have Unintended Conequences.

Other Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for this week’s show, Bill is so confident that Sally’s show will go down in flames, thanks to his plotting, that he goes ahead and makes CJ Garrison (Mick Cain) an offer on his Spectra building. Bill can only see this working out in his favor. Bill also brags to Wyatt Spencer (Darin Brooks) about his brilliant scheme to wreck Spectra and get the real estate.

But consider this: If Bill writes another fake review under Jarrett’s name (or gets Jarrett to write a bad review), it’s really Ridge Forrester’s designs that will be trashed, not Sally’s. The Forresters are happily crowing that these are Ridge’s best designs yet on a new Bold and The Beautiful spoilers video (see below), but they have no idea what’s coming their way.

Bill Sabotages Rival Fashion Houses?

If Bill gets the bad review published, he could ruin both Spectra and Forrester Creations. There’s no way Ridge can show stolen designs that have already been dogged in the fashion media, right? Bold and The Beautiful spoilers say Bill has no idea his plan could also wreck things for Ridge. If Bill knew, he would be thrilled since he loves to mess with “the dress maker.”

Bold and The Beautiful spoilers for next week indicate that despite Sally’s reservations, the Spectra copycat fashion show happens. Thomas feels betrayed and Coco learns a hard lesson, reveal Bold and the Beautiful spoilers from SheKnows Soaps. If Eye on Fashion delivers the scathing review Bill wants, it could be a death blow for Spectra and an embarrassment for Forrester Creations.

Be sure to watch every day to see the effects of these Bold and The Beautiful spoilers.

This week on #BoldandBeautiful, all isn’t fair in love and fashion. Brace yourself for a showstopping week! pic.twitter.com/XxnhA9WElu — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) April 9, 2017

[Featured Image by Jason Merritt/Getty Images]