Candace Cameron Bure Loves Jesus And Gay People Despite Conservative Views

Candace Cameron Bure claims to be all about love. She spreads love on her Instagram account. She also speaks openly about her Christian faith and conservative views. Because of that, some would assume that Candace is not for gay rights or for gay marriage. The Fuller House star claims otherwise after she got into a feud with Ru Paul’s Drag Race winner Bianca Del Rio.

The actress tried to score some cool points when she posted a photo of herself wearing a T-shirt that read, “Not Today Satan.” The phrase is first coined by Bianca Del Rio and has been used on Ru Paul’s Drag Race. Del Rio caught wind of Bure’s new T-shirt and took to Instagram to mock the actress. Roy Haylock, known as Bianca Del Rio, took to Instagram in late March to call Bure a “homophobic Republican,” reports CBN News.

Haylock posted the same photo of Bure wearing the T-Shirt along with the caption, “IF ONLY THIS HOMOPHOBIC REPUBLICAN KNEW.”

Candace is known for her outspoken conservative views. When she was a co-host on The View, she made it a point that she opposes same-sex marriage. She also probably didn’t realize that the phrase comes from VH1’s popular Ru Paul’s Drag Race reality show. Bure wants to make it clear that she’s all about love these days.

“Why do you have to be so nasty to me? You don’t know me or my heart. I’m not homophobic and always sad when people think otherwise. Loving Jesus doesn’t mean I hate gay people or anyone. You sent a bunch of hateful people to my page writing horrible things. I hope next time you’ll spread love and kindness, even when you disagree with people. Sending you love and wish you all the best.”

This is not the first time that Bure has defended her Christian faith. On The View, she spoke out in support of the Christian bakers from Oregon who refused to provide service for a same-sex wedding. Even though she spreads love and kindness on social media, she made it clear that she doesn’t support same-sex marriage. She got into a feud with openly gay Raven-Symoné over whether the bakery should have paid for a lesbian couple’s wedding cake.

“I don’t think this is discrimination at all,” she said. “This is about freedom of association. … We do have the right to still choose who we associate with.”

Then, she later stated on Blaze’s the The Church Boys podcast that she’s friends with gay people who are supportive of her conservative views.

“My favorite part were all the texts that I got from my… very close gay friends that were saying, ‘We love you and we can all have different opinions and you fight for what you believe in.’ And I’m going to fight for what I believe in.”

Despite her views on religious freedom and LGBT values, Bure is not afraid to incorporate LGBT-related issues into her Netflix series, reports the Huffington Post.

“I’m an actress on a television show, and I support all things that we go through as human beings and would love all our characters to explore whatever issues that are current in our culture and our society today,” she said at a Television Critics Associated Panel. “And I’m 100 percent on board with that.”

Bure doesn’t always comment on same-sex marriage. However, she made it clear that she voted for Republican President Donald Trump. And when she does talk about LGBT issues she tries to reflect the love of her faith into her messages.

Candace Cameron Bure is also the sister of televangelist Kirk Cameron, who believes that homosexuality is “detrimental” and “ultimately destructive to so many of the foundations of civilization,” according to Salon. But, Bure claims that she does not hold many of her brother’s views, claiming that she loves everyone and just wants to promote love.

