‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: Billy Flynn Talks Chad, Abigail, Dario – Kate Pushes Gabi To Do Something

Days Of Our Lives spoilers previously revealed that “Chabby” would renew their vows. However, Chad and Abigail’s big event is not going to go smoothly. In a recent interview, Billy Flynn talked about Chad and Abigail (Marci Miller), Dario Hernandez (Jordi Vilasuso), as well as Kate Roberts (Lauren Koslow) scheming to get Gabi (Camila Banus) to replace Abby as Chad DiMera’s lover. Find out what the actor had to say about the upcoming storyline.

DOOL spoilers are ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know details about what is coming up next for “Chabby” on the NBC soap opera.

Are you on team #Chabby? #DAYS A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Jan 3, 2017 at 9:30am PST

Chad and Abigail have not had the easiest time. Fans were hoping that Gabi Hernandez would not be a problem. Even though she is determined to move on with her life, Gabi is having a difficult time every time she runs into Chad. It doesn’t help that Kate Roberts thinks that Chad and Gabi make a better couple than Abby, either. Instead of focusing on her own life, Kate is busy trying to scheme. Days Of Our Lives spoilers for this week tease that Kate will try to push Gabi to do something about “Chabby.”

Also. Billy Flynn revealed some details about what to expect from the long-running series. Specifically, he talked about the vow renewal, Gabi running out after getting upset, and Abigail having second thoughts about her future with Chad. The actor also gave details on what happens when Chad finds out that Dario has feelings for Abby.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, it is revealed that Dario blasts Chad DiMera and doesn’t feel that Abigail is being treated the way she deserves. By the end of the day, Chad gets angry, but not because Dario has feelings for Abigail. He realizes that Gabi’s brother is right, that Abby hasn’t been treated properly.

“Chad’s being a [jerk] and he’s not respecting his wife the way he should.”

The night before the vow renewal, Chad makes a speech for Abby, but it is interrupted by Gabi. Camila Banus’ character gets upset and runs off. This upsets Chad, but he pushes his guilt aside and focuses on building a future with his wife.

“Chad’s true character is to not really want to hurt anybody, especially people who he cares about. He feels badly for Gabi, but he’s going to brush it off. At the end of the day, he’s trying to focus on his wife. He wants to renew his vows with his wife and move forward.”

Back at home, Chad and Abigail have a conversation about Dario. Flynn’s character reveals that he knows Dario has feelings for Abby. He asks if she is aware of this and Abigail responds truthfully. Billy added that Chad takes a little bit of his anger out on his wife. It comes out as jealousy and is upset that Abby never told him that Dario was in love with her. Even though things do get better as the day progresses, Abigail is now having second thoughts about the future of “Chabby.” She doesn’t want to be “half-loved” and doesn’t want Chad and Gabi having feelings for one another, which is completely understandable. She ends up discussing the situation with Jennifer Horton (Melissa Reeves), JJ Deveraux (Casey Moss), and Andre DiMera (Thaao Penghlis).

We're all smiles around these three! ???? #DAYS ⠀ ???? @_marcimiller_ A post shared by Days of our Lives (@nbcdays) on Mar 14, 2017 at 9:46am PDT

Days Of Our Lives spoilers also hint that Kate will continue scheming to get Chad and Gabi together. She wants the whole event to not happen at all. In the end, Abigail makes a shocking decision, which stuns Chad. As Flynn noted, the vow renewal “blows up.”

“Chad is getting angry at all these different things, but really he has himself to blame for it.”

What do you think of what Billy Flynn had to say about “Chabby?” What shocking decision does Abigail make about her future with Chad DiMera on Days Of Our Lives?

[Featured Image by Paul Zimmerman/Getty Images for Corday Productions]