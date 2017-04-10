Janet Jackson’s Net Worth To Increase After Split From Ex-Husband Wissam Al Mana As Agreed During Prenup

Janet Jackson’s net worth is said to increase after she split from husband Wissam Al Mana, 42. Even if the two parted ways amicably, an insider close to Janet revealed that the multi-millionaire “had become too controlling during the pregnancy.” The reported split by the former couple results in a promising co-parenting of their 3-month-old baby, Eissa.

Although neither party has filed for a divorce, rumors claimed that the duo had agreed to a prenuptial agreement, which involves a hefty amount of money payout to the singer if they called it quits after five years. If Janet Jackson’s net worth is going to increase after the split, husband Wissam is said to cost five times more.

Fans and critics previously speculated that their marriage wouldn’t last long. The growing family tensions, different cultural backgrounds, and a “controlling” husband all reportedly contributed to the split. Earlier in their relationship, the former couple used to share affectionate glances and sweet smiles when they were together.

It seems like Janet had an image overhaul after marrying Wissam Al Mana. The pop star looked unrecognizable in one photo as she was strolling with her husband in London on October. Wearing an oversized poncho, loose-fitting pants, and a black hood, Janet looked like a modern Muslim woman. Her so-called Muslim dress was said to costs £1,000 from Adidas. There were even claims that the singer had converted to Islam just to satisfy her husband’s demands.

This low-key lifestyle is completely the opposite of the Janet Jackson fans have become used to. Gone are the raunchy tops, sheer outfits, and thigh-high boots she constantly wears while performing on-stage.

Janet Jackson’s 'Unbreakable' World Tour Postponed Until 2017, Tickets Will Be Honored, Refunds Available http://usm.ag/1S1LCC8 via @UsWeekly A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Apr 9, 2016 at 10:41am PDT

After having been married twice, both ending in divorce, Janet is said to be cursed. And that curse reportedly struck again after a friend revealed that the couple had split three months after their child was born.

The insider told the Daily Mail, “Sadly, Janet and Wissam have decided that it wasn’t working and to go their separate ways. They’re both busy people, but determined to be good parents, even if they’re apart.”

Janet Jackson’s net worth is said to increase after their split, and it appears that the mother-of-one will be receiving her payout very soon.

Although their separation is amicable, Michael Jackson’s younger sister will stay in London to care for their baby while Wissam will go back and forth between Qatar and New York for business dealings. Despite the friendly split, the source added that one of the reasons why the couple ended their tumultuous relationship was because of Wissam’s “controlling” nature.

Her husband has been very vocal and demanding, from Janet’s choice of clothes down to their child’s upbringing. Being a first-time mom at the age of 50, Janet wants to keep being a hands-on mom to her child. However, multi-millionaire and businessman Wissam, who has a net worth of £800 million, prefers to hire a nanny to take care of his son.

“Janet thought he had become too controlling during the pregnancy. She had already allowed him to dictate her appearance and even the way she performed at concerts. It drove her crazy, and she felt she was losing her fan base,” explained the source.

According to TMZ, a £400 million payout is given to Janet if their marriage broke up after five years as part of their prenuptial agreement — and it has been five years already. The mother and son are expected to benefit from the split, yet husband Wissam is worth five times more than the singer. It does have significant implications for the couple, and fans hope they manage to resolve it.

Nevertheless, Janet’s revamped image might be gone for good, as fans are hoping she’ll return back to “the Janet they know and love.”

Janet Jackson's #Unbreakable Available April 1 On Double Gatefold Vinyl janetjackson.com/news/all/janet-jacksons-unbreakable-available-april-1-on-double-gatefold-vinyl A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Mar 29, 2016 at 3:03am PDT

[Featured Image by Francois Nel/Getty Images]