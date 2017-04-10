Kesha On Having A ‘Higher Power’ And Releasing New Music Amid Dr. Luke Lawsuit

Kesha is focused on her music amid her ongoing legal battle against Dr. Luke. The singer filed a lawsuit against the music producer and claimed that he emotionally, physically, and sexually assaulted her during the time they worked together. Dr. Luke has banned Kesha from releasing any music on her own, so she has been singing punk-inspired versions of her hit songs with her side band, The Creepies.

Kesha and The Creepies are set to perform on the MSU campus on April 27, reports The State News. The concert will take place at the Breslin Center and will also include a performance by Lil Uzi Vert. Tickets went on sale for $20 (with a student ID) on April 7. Only four tickets can be purchased per I.D.

Tickets will go on sale for the rest of the public on April 14. Those who are interested in checking out Kesha and The Creepies can buy tickets online at the Breslin Center or call 517-432-5000. Tickets can also be purchased in person at the Wharton Center Box Office.

Kesha is hoping to release some music of her own in the future, reports Idolator. She performed her first concert in Louisiana on Thursday, March 30. She also spoke to Nola.com about her ongoing legal battle to release new music.

“The reason I haven’t put out music in so long is because I have a lawsuit from hell, and I just want you to know I’m fighting everything f***ing day to bring you music.”

She wants fans to know she hasn’t been sitting around. The “Tik Tok” singer has been working on new music in the studio. The only problem is that Kesha can’t release them on her own with a different music producer.

“I have about 74 songs done. I’ve had a lot to talk about. And I just want to thank you for being here tonight,” she told the crowd.

“What I cannot do is play you my new songs,” she said. “I think the person who kept me from putting out music, I think they expected me to lie down and take it. Shut up and disappear. And I’m just here to say that person f***ed with the wrong person.”

not sure why I look so angry I was very happy? haha #graceland #smiles A post shared by Kesha (@iiswhoiis) on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:31pm PDT

Before she introduced her first song, she said, “This song, it feels like the words were taken right out of my mouth, and it’s called, ‘You Don’t Own Me.'”

Not only does Kesha perform some of her hit songs, but she also performed covers. She also performed Lesley Gore’s classic song on her F*** The World Tour last year.

The 30-year-old seems dark and angry in her performances, which is understandable. But she admits that she is the happiest she’s been in years. At the cyber-bullying panel with Refinery29 at SXSW last month, Kesha talked about eating disorders, online bullying, and new music. She also talked about the unhealthy kind of “higher power” she’s experienced.

She realized that “the internet is not a healthy place for me. I limit myself on reading comments. There may have been so many positive ones but I always gravitate towards reading the negative ones. I realized I was making trolls and bullies the truth, making them my higher power. I have become a woman in a lot of ways, reclaiming my personal space, my body, my confidence.”

“I am happiest when I’m present in my real life, not my online life,” she added.

Kesha is also happiest when she’s fighting for animal rights. For her 30th birthday, she and her close friends went on a safari ride in Kenya. She also did a PSA for NEDA (National Eating Disorders Awareness), which she was emotional speaking out about. She now has a healthier view of her body and mental health. She ditched her bad girl persona and has embraced her softer side.

“I ditched the idea of what my image should or should not be at this point,” Kesha said. “I have to let go of trying to control things. And the new music is just me speaking honestly about my life for the first time ever without anyone dictating anything. Me speaking truthfully from my guts.”

[Featured image by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for Global Citizen]