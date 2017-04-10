BTS Wings Makes It To Top 20 Bestselling Albums Worldwide, Bangtan Boys Nominated For Billboard Music Awards

BTS breaks another record and this time, the South Korean group received a nomination for the Billboard Music Awards for Top Social Artist Nominees. This time, BTS will be competing against Justin Bieber, Ariana Grande, Shawn Mendes, and Selena Gomez for the aforementioned category. Bangtan Boys has the highest brand value among Korean boy bands from March 7 and April 8.

Bangtan Boys is currently on their 2017 BTS Live Trilogy Episode III (Final Chapter): The Wings Tour and the group have been receiving a lot of attention from their fans. The North American leg of their BTS Wings tour has been controversial due to death threats targeting Jimin. Despite these challenges, the group’s Anaheim concert was a huge a success.

Billboard Music Awards Nomination

During their concert in the United States, BTS was featured in Billboard due to their success in conquering the American market. BTS is the first k-pop group that made it to the Top 40 of the Billboard 200. The BTS Wings concert was a huge success and tickets were sold out almost right away. Given the band’s popularity not only in South Korea but also in America, BTS has been the subject of interest in the music industry.

This time, BTS has been nominated for the Billboard Music Awards and the group’s fan group, ARMYs, is intent on making their idols number one. On April 10, Billboard named five nominees for artists in various categories which included BTS. A nomination to the BBMAs alongside top artists is a huge achievement for any artist, especially for a k-pop group.

Fan voting for the category will open on May 1. As early as now, the BTS fandom is making preparations to help their idols win.

BTS “Wings: You Never Walk Alone”

Wings: You Never Walk Alone, the newest BTS album, proved to be a top hit worldwide. Data from the World Music Awards released on April 9 reveals that BTS conquered the world with their newest song collection. BTS’ newest album broke another record as it ranked 14th in the top 20 best-selling albums in the world for 2017.

Based on data from the first quarter of 2017, BTS Wings: You Never Walk Alone’s total sales is at 565,000. Ed Sheeran is currently holding the top spot. Sheeran’s album “Divide” has total sales of 3,626,000. Sheeran’s album “X” also made it to number 16 on the list with 547,000 sales. BTS is the only South Korean group to make it to the world’s bestselling albums.

Album sales aside, BTS has been making a name for their creativity and music. For five consecutive months, BTS had the highest brand value among male idol groups according to the Korea Reputation Center. Based on data from March 7 to April 8, there has been a 5.48 increase in the consumer participation for the period. BTS’ brand ranking is based on community, media, and communication indexes. In a statement to Korea Herald, Korea Reputation Center Koo Chang Hwan provided more information on why BTS is at number one.

“The amount of big data decreased for BTS but its music source data drew consumers’ participation.”

Aside from BTS, Highlight and EXO also made it to number 2 and 3, respectively. Other notable groups in the list include Big Bang, BTOB, NU’EST, and Seventeen.

Given BTS’ success in making it to the Billboard Music Awards nomination and making it to the top 14 of the world’s best-selling albums, there is no denying that the Bangtan Boys are gaining recognition in the industry. BTS just finished the American leg of their tour. BTS is scheduled to kick off their Asian tour on April 22 at Impact Arena in Bangkok, Thailand.

