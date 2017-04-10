What Was The Medical Emergency That Caused Amber Heard To Leave The Unite4:Humanity Gala?

On Friday Amber Heard was meant to collect a humanitarian award at the Unite4:Humanity gala, but the 30-year-old actress was forced to quickly leave the event due to a medical emergency. The award that Amber Heard would have been given was for all of the work she has done for the American Civil Liberties Union and the event took place at the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel. Because of Amber Heard’s emergency exit, her friends Cara Delevingne and iO Tillett Wright accepted the award for her.

Fox News report that iO Tillet Wright explained the severity of Amber Heard’s medical emergency by saying that her condition must have been quite critical for her to have left with Ayaan Hirsi Ali at the gala.

“Our dear friend Amber unfortunately suffered a bit of an emergency earlier this evening and she had to go. She’s met pretty much everyone that you could be starstruck by. But Ayaan Hirsi Ali is as close to God as you could get for her, so to know that Ayaan was here and for her to have to leave means that it was a very serious emergency.”

After Amber Heard’s medical emergency, Wright spoke about all of the work that Amber has done with the ACLU and how she donated $7 million out of her divorce proceedings from Johnny Depp.

“She went through one of the most publicized divorces of last decade probably, and all of her winnings from that divorce, as many would’ve called it, she donated to the ACLU.”

While not explaining what the exact medical emergency was behind Amber Heard’s abrupt departure on Friday, the New York Daily News report that iO Tillett Wright explained that Amber seemed unusually nervous at the event, but wasn’t sure why this would be. iO Tillett said she was particularly surprised at Heard’s nervousness as she has known her for such a long time and has never seen her get nervous before.

“I want to also say that I’ve never seen Amber nervous and I’ve known her quite intimately for a long time. We both are hoping that she’s okay.”

Entertainment Tonight report that Amber Heard initially seemed fine at the start of the Unite4:Humanity gala and and was able to pose for photographers as she walked down the red carpet sporting black trousers and a white blouse. Amber was next spotted inside the dining room of the Beverly Wilshire Four Seasons Hotel conversing with her sister, Whitney Heard, and other pal Cara Delevingne. This is when Amber reportedly suffered a medical emergency and was forced to escape via a side door of the hotel.

Heard spent a great portion of last year embroiled in a lengthy and very public divorce battle with Johnny Depp in which Amber claimed she was the victim of domestic violence. Last August the couple agreed to a settlement and their divorce was finalized in January.

Amber Heard’s latest project is the thriller London Fields, based on the novel by Martin Amis. The film will make its way to cinemas later this year and in it Amber will be playing the character Nicola Six while starring alongside Billy Bob Thornton, Theo James and Jaimie Alexander.

At the moment, it is unclear as to whether Amber Heard’s medical emergency on Friday forced her to check in to a hospital, but Amber is reported to be doing well right now and resting at home.

