John Oliver Produces Harassment Ad for Donald Trump To Watch With Bill O’Reilly

John Oliver has created a sexual harassment advertisement for beleaguered Fox News host Bill O’Reilly he is encouraging him to watch with President Donald Trump.

During a segment of the latest episode of his Last Week Tonight show on HBO, Oliver hinted he was not surprised to learn that the president has come out in support of O’Reilly, even after it was revealed Fox has previously paid as many as five women as much as $13 million to keep quiet about claims of harassment against the network’s biggest star.

In Oliver’s mind, the two deserve each other and he expressed jubilation a flood of advertisers have now decided to disassociate themselves from the show.

“We have produced an ad to educate Donald Trump, to air during The O’Reilly Factor in New York and D.C.” he said. Oliver added the ad was submitted to Fox stations on Friday, but as of yet his team had gotten no response “which is a little weird because we are one of the only advertisers willing to buy time on his show at the moment,” he joked.

In the ad, the Catheter Cowboy character Oliver created weeks ago to explain matters to the president in ads he booked over Fox News airwaves says to the camera: “If you got a friend who is accused of doing something like that, over and over again, I might think twice about defending him. Because that just contributes to a culture where women don’t want to come forward. And I know you might not care about that. But on some level you gotta know you’re blowing this. You’re sacrificing the chance to make society a better place on the altar of your towering ignorance and fragile ego. You are blowing this.”

Nonetheless, Trump recently told the New York Times he stands by O’Reilly and thinks he should not have settled with any of the women.

“Nobody gets to be surprised by that, because it is entirely plausible that the hill our president is willing to die on is the one formed by Bill OReilly’s workplace erection poking up against his old-man slacks,” Oliver said.

Seemingly alarmed by the growing number of advertisers that have already abandoned the show, Twenty-First Century Fox, parent company to Fox News, has announced it will now investigate claims against O’Reilly.

Company execs finally made the decision to move after regular The O’Reilly Factor guest Wendy Walsh publicly claimed she too has been harassed by O’Reilly.

“21st Century Fox investigates all complaints and we have asked the law firm Paul Weiss to continue assisting the company in these serious matters,” the company said in a statement.

A psychologist and radio host, Walsh insists O’Reilly reneged on an earlier offer to secure her a lucrative job on the network after she declined his invitation to join him in his hotel suite after a dinner in early 2013.

“I’m told that they are taking it seriously, and they are going to do the investigation that’s legally required of them,” said Walsh’s attorney Lisa Bloom.

In a statement, O’Reilly previously argued that he is unfairly being targeted because of his status.

Among the companies that have already pulled ads from the show are BMW of North America, Allstate, French pharmaceuticals maker Sanofi SA, direct marketer Constant Contact, men’s clothing company Untuckit and mutual fund operator T. Rowe Price.

The top-rated news cable channel in the country, Fox News also recently suffered a black-eye when founding Chairman Roger Ailes was forced to resign in the wake of a series of harassment allegations similar to those now faced by O’Reilly.

Earlier this month, Democratic political consultant and network contributor Julie Roginsky sued the station and Ailes, accusing them of denying her a permanent hosting job after she rebuffed Ailes’ sexual advances.

Roginsky added the misogynistic culture she insists has long permeated the network has not lessened since Ailes officially left power.

