Nikki Bella’s Engagement Ring: Three Fast Facts You Need To Know

Nikki Bella is rocking a huge engagement ring, and fans of the soon-to-be Mrs. John Cena are in awe of the giant rock.

In case you missed it, Nikki (real name: Stephanie Nicole Garcia-Colace), 33, and John Cena, 39, got engaged live and in front of millions at Wrestlemania 33 a few weeks back.

Here, now, are five quick things you need to know about the ring.

John Cena Designed It Himself

As E! Online reports, it was none other than John Cena himself who designed Nikki’s ring. Who knew that a buff, masculine pro wrestler had a knack for designing jewelry? It turns out that having a closeted jewelry designer in the relationship worked out well for Nikki – as you can see in the video below, she’s not very hip when it comes to bling.

The Ring Tells The Story Of Their Relationship

As Nikki explains, there’s quite a bit of significance in the way Cena designed the ring.

“It’s four and a half carats and we’ve been together four and a half years, so each side has four diamonds and one side represents John and one side represents me and represents every year we’ve been together and what we’ve been through. Then, we meet in the middle at four and a half years and become one.”

However, that symbolism was lost on Nikki at the time. Cena tried to explain the meaning of the ring to her as he was down on one knee, but she didn’t fully get it. Bbut she can be forgiven. After all, in the heat of the moment, with her emotions running high, her heart racing, and the screams of thousands of fans, it was hard for her to grasp what was going on. Or what John was saying to her.

“After the proposal, when we came back, and I was like, ‘Can you repeat that?’ because I was just, so much was going on in my head and the crowd’s all screaming. I was listening to him in the ring and trying to take it all in, but I was just like, ‘Oh my goodness!'” she recalls. “And then he said again like, ‘Nicole, I’ve been wanting to ask you this for a year and a half.’ So, it was so cute. I just didn’t want the moment to end. It feels like it hasn’t ended.”

Gemologically Speaking, It’s Nearly Perfect – And John Paid Dearly For It.

So as Nikki explained, her ring has a 4.5-carat centerpiece stone, flanked by four other stones with half a carat between them. That’s 5 carats; a ring like that, with off-the-shelf diamonds, would set you back between five and ten grand, if not more.

But John Cena is too rich for off-the-shelf diamonds; he went for high-grade rocks that are so close to perfect that you can’t really appreciate them without laboratory jewelry equipment. Deborah Fine, CEO of NYC-based luxury jewelry brand Ritani, describes the stones as being of “exceptional color and clarity,” according to In Touch Weekly.

It’s also a Tiffany & Co. ring – and if you’re not familiar with them, suffice it to say that the 200-year-old jewelry business produces some of the most prestigious and sought-after pieces in the industry.

All of that prestige and perfection comes at a price, however, and Cena paid dearly for that stone: various estimates place its value at between $75,000 and $115,000. And that’s just the appraisal value (useful, for, say, taking out an insurance policy on it). How much he actually plopped down a the jeweler’s shop is anyone’s guess.

[Featured Image by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images]