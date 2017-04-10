Brad Pitt And Jennifer Aniston Reunion Reportedly Continues: Justin Theroux Feeling Threatened?

Soon after the news that Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt had split, the world pondered the burning issue: How did his ex-wife Jennifer Aniston feel about the breakup? While Twitter devoted itself to coming up with clever memes and imaginary quotations, Aniston and Pitt allegedly reconnected. Brad reportedly reached out to Jennifer to confide in her, while the actress turned to her former husband for consolation after her mother’s death. But that alleged on-going rekindled relationship also raises the question of how Aniston’s husband Justin Theroux feels about the reunion.

The death of Aniston’s mother Nancy Dow reportedly was the motivation for Jen to reconnect with Pitt. That’s left Justin aware that he can’t change his wife’s decision to contact her ex-husband, an insider told In Touch.

“Justin Theroux is trying to help, but Brad understands her better than anyone else,” said the source.

“Jen needs Brad more than anyone else.”

Aniston’s relationship with her mother was reportedly complex, and the two were estranged before Dow’s death. One milestone in the mother-daughter relationship occurred when Nancy peddled a story about Jennifer’s personal life to a tabloid TV show. At the time, Pitt was with Aniston to support her.

Consequently, as Jennifer reportedly struggles to deal with the passing of the mother, she allegedly feels that only her former husband can fully comprehend her emotional battle.

“Jen still blames her mom for a lot of her problems with men and motherhood. She thought she’d dealt with everything in years of therapy, but it’s all coming back to haunt her,” explained the insider.

“[Jennifer has] been looking to [Brad] for guidance and advice.”

Rumors have swirled that Angelina Jolie, not Pitt, was the one responsible for the death of Brad’s and Jen’s marriage, with the speculation boosted by the reported rekindled relationship between Pitt and Aniston. Brad reportedly has provided Jennifer with advice and guidance that have helped her to move on after her mother’s passing.

“Brad knows the history of Jen’s complicated relationship with Nancy and doesn’t judge her for the feelings she’s having,” noted the source. “He pointed out that Jen didn’t love her mom, and she’s mourning the loss of the mother she would never know. Jen was deeply touched and realized he was right.”

The relationship between the former couple isn’t one-sided, however. While Aniston allegedly has found comfort in talking with Brad about her mom, Pitt has confided in Jennifer about the struggles he’s experienced amid his Angelina Jolie divorce drama, an insider told Us Weekly.

And it allegedly wasn’t easy for the actor to reconnect with his past (the former couple divorced in 2005), according to the source. Before he could reportedly start texting with Aniston, Brad made his way through a “tangled web” of people to get Jennifer’s phone number, noted the insider.

Once they did connect, however, the conversation reportedly went from a polite chat to the actor confiding in Jen and exchanging texts that recalled their romance, said the source.

“Brad told [Jennifer] he’s having a hard time with his split.”

So is Justin Theroux feeling threatened by the rekindled relationship? The insider said that Justin is all right with the renewed friendship, and that Theroux feels “Jen just wants to be nice.”

In addition, Justin recently gushed about his marriage, describing how much he appreciates his romance with Jennifer, reported Closer magazine.

“Marriage makes the small things much smaller and the big things small,” declared Theroux.

“It’s good to have someone have your back.”

Justin also has revealed that he and his wife even consider the possibility of working together, and he’s up for the challenge of penning a script. However, Theroux admitted that it’s not easy, because the project needs to be “something I want to write and something she wants to act in, which is harder than you might think.”

Appearing on Ellen DeGeneres’ talk show on Monday, Justin confessed that there’s one personal matter on which he and Aniston disagree. And that’s the “serial killer” scruffy beard that Theroux currently is sporting, reported E News.

Ellen pointed out that Justin’s beard recalled his look when they first met. Theroux had grown his scruff for a role in Wanderlust. And the reason why Theroux let his facial hair sprout again also has to do with a role.

“I grew it back for The Leftovers Season 3,” Justin explained. “Now I’m kind of growing it back in. I like it now.”

But while Theroux likes his beard, Jennifer isn’t such a fan.

“She’ll like it for about a month and then she’s like, ‘OK, you have to get rid of it,'” revealed Justin.

“The first season I had to have stubble for the entire season, and that was torture for her.”

In a previous interview, Aniston recalled meeting Theroux in 2008 and at first thinking he was “like a serial killer.” However, she now considers him “the nicest person in the world.”

