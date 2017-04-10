Ramona Singer Cheating Scandal: How Avery Singer Is Coping With Father’s Betrayal

Ramona Singer kept saying how blessed she was for being in a marriage for so many years when she was filming The Real Housewives of New York. Ramona kept bragging about her marriage to Mario Singer, telling her co-stars that it required a lot of work to make a marriage work for so long. They were married for 23 years before Ramona learned that Mario was seeing a much younger woman. She filed for separation in 2014 and their divorce was finalized in 2016. And while Ramona could move on by writing a book about her divorce, Singer’s daughter has stayed silent during her heartbreak.

According to a new AdWeek report, Ramona Singer is now revealing that her daughter Avery is moving on from the betrayal. She was shocked and saddened when she learned that her father had cheated on her mother and that they would be divorcing. But Singer didn’t know how to handle the situation because she simply never expected to get divorced.

“I never thought I’d ever be divorced. That’s why I waited to get married later at 37,” Ramona Singer told AdWeek in an interview, revealing she’s doing much better after her split, adding, “I came through my divorce with flying colors. I’m in a good place.”

Sitting at the rooftop pool loving my #sunnies ❤ Use promo code "RAMONAS" to get 25% off at diffeyewear.com For every pair of sunglasses sold, DIFF donates a pair of reading glasses to someone in need. @diffeyewear A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Apr 4, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Ramona wrote a book about her marriage and she reveals that she walked in on her husband and his mistress in the Hamptons. He would meet up with her there and Ramona was heartbroken that he would disrespect their marriage so much. Ramona Singer hasn’t said much about Mario during their divorce out of respect for their daughter, and he has essentially disappeared. Some of her Real Housewives of New York co-stars have hinted that they have spotted him on dating sites, but he has essentially remained out of the spotlight.

As for her daughter Avery, she does make random appearances on The Real Housewives of New York. She was just a teenager when she learned that her father had cheated on her. She was away at college when she heard the news and Ramona Singer reveals that her daughter was hit hard. Her grades started dropping, as she dealt with the emotional turmoil of divorce.

“Divorce is hard no matter what. At least Avery was at college. [At first] her grades plummeted, but she was a pillar of strength for me. My daughter is everything to me,” Ramona explains about how her daughter Avery handled the divorce, revealing that she texted Avery when the divorce was happening.

“Do you feel my love for you? …. Without you I could have never gotten through the pain,” read parts of the text message that Ramona Singer wrote to her daughter during the divorce, adding that she and Mario agree on Avery, adding, “We both know she comes first.”

Getting ready for @accesshollywood today! A post shared by Ramona Singer (@ramonasinger) on Mar 29, 2017 at 7:47am PDT

On The Real Housewives of New York, Ramona Singer revealed that her daughter was very angry with Mario after she learned about the cheating. She didn’t talk to her father for a while and Ramona understood why. But she also wanted her daughter to have a relationship with her father and eventually Avery warmed up to the idea. It sounds like they do have a relationship today, but one can imagine that some topics are off limits. No word on whether she sees her father on certain days and Ramona Singer may not talk about this on The Real Housewives of New York as it isn’t part of her life. Her daughter is an adult and may want that information private.

What do you think of Ramona Singer’s comments about her daughter? Do you think she handled the divorce news well, and do you think it’s normal for children of divorced parents to react the way Avery did with dropping grades and distancing herself from her father?

