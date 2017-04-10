Mariah Carey And Bryan Tanaka Split, Diva Sick Of ‘Footing The Bills’ For Backup Dancer Boyfriend

Mariah Carey and her backup dancer boyfriend, Bryan Tanaka, reportedly called it quits with the diva pulling the plug after almost five months of being together. According to reports, the singer put a halt to their relationship due to his “spending habits” and “insane jealousy.”

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s whirlwind romance recently reached a sad ending. In a recent report by TMZ, it was revealed that the couple’s split was triggered by two things: Tanaka’s jealousy over Nick Cannon and Carey getting sick of “footing the bills.”

I've been to Dubai a few times before and I didn't think it could get any better… but this trip definitely has topped them all! #Moments #MuchLove A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Feb 25, 2017 at 1:58am PST

According to sources, the 33-year-old backup dancer is “insanely jealous” over Mariah’s ex-husband, Nick. Apparently, Carey and Cannon’s cordial relationship doesn’t sit well with Tanaka, prompting him to lash out every time the former couple would spend time together with their 5-year-old twins, Moroccan and Monroe. Reports also reveal that Bryan would usually end up flirting with other women even in front of the songstress just to strike back.

The same source also added that Bryan felt “disrespected” when Mariah, Nick, and the twins attended the Nickelodeon Kids’ Choice Awards. There were even claims that he demanded the diva to come home and ditch the event.

Meanwhile, the “We Belong Together” singer reportedly got sick and tired of shelling out money for her choreographer boyfriend. Apparently, Bryan has a penchant for expensive stuff, including designer chains, watches, and shoes. Reports say that Mariah usually footed the bill for Bryan’s Gucci, Balmain, and other expensive cravings. There were even claims that Tanaka expected his now ex-girlfriend to buy whatever his heart desired regardless of its price.

The 47-year-old A-lister was also reportedly doubting Tanaka’s timing in getting into the picture, claiming that he was only after the fame. It can be recalled that Mariah and Bryan turned flirtatious after the multi-awarded singer ended her engagement to Aussie billionaire James Packer.

Rumors about the couple’s relationship started when they were spotted getting lovey-dovey during a romantic Hawaiin getaway. Initially, Mariah did not confirm the real score between her and Bryan. However, she ended up admitting their romance but pointed out that she wanted to keep it private.

“I’m just going to be like, ‘I really don’t talk about my personal life’ because that’s what I used to do and it really worked for a minute, back a while ago. I just don’t feel comfortable talking about my personal life. Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.”

Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! ❤️ #Dubai #Lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Just last month, Carey and Tanaka showed no sign of conflict in their relationship. In fact, Mariah spent her 47th birthday vacation with Bryan. The two escaped the hectic city and had a luxurious beach getaway to Cabo San Lucas. They even shared some adorable photos of them enjoying the breathtaking view of the beach.

In one of the photos, Bryan and Mariah can be seen lounging on a balcony, basking in the sun.

Tanaka, who seemed really relaxed, captioned the snap with, “Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment #HappyAnniversary.”

However, as it turns out, that was the last time the two have seen and spoken to each other.

Starting the anniversary festivities in a relaxing chic environment. ???????????? #HappyAnniversary A post shared by Bryan Tanaka (@bryantanaka) on Mar 27, 2017 at 1:29pm PDT

So far, both Mariah and Bryan have not commented on the said split. It remains unclear whether they parted ways amicably or if there was drama along the way. One thing is for sure: MC fans will definitely be saddened by this. Make sure to check back for more updates about Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka’s split.

[Featured Image by Mark J. Terrill/ AP Images]