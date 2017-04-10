‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: EJ DiMera Returning To Salem In Shocking Recast?

Days of Our Lives spoilers hint that a major character could be returning to Salem in the very near future. A leaked audition tape seems to reveal that fan-favorite character EJ DiMera is headed back to the NBC soap opera, but James Scott’s former role will likely be recast with a new actor.

According to a report by Celeb Dirty Laundry, Days of Our Lives may be looking to recast the role of EJ DiMera. As many DOOL fans know, EJ was shot and killed by one of Clyde Weston’s thugs in late 2014. While it appeared that EJ was dead, an interesting scene took place after his death. Viewers may remember that EJ’s sister, Kristen DiMera, was seen sneaking into the morgue and injecting her brother’s body with an unknown substance. The topic was never broached again. However, it looks like that scene may be explained if EJ returns to Salem.

A new audition tape leaked online shows an actor reading the role of EJ DiMera as he speaks to the character of Chad, his younger brother. The two have a conversation about EJ sleeping with Chad’s wife, Abigail, in the past.

While many Days of Our Lives fans would love to have the character of EJ DiMera back, even if James Scott is no longer portraying him, there are many questions that would need to be answered within that storyline.

EJ returning to Salem without his wife and their children seems strange. DOOL viewers know that EJ loves his children more than anything in the world, and living without them doesn’t seem like something he would be willing to do. While fans are hoping that an EJ return would also mean that Alison Sweeney could come back to reprise her role as his wife, Sami Brady, that seems like a long shot. The soap would either have to explain Sami and EJ’s separation or recast Sami as well. However, the biggest questions the show would have to answer are how EJ is still alive and what he’s been doing in the years since his supposed death.

Meanwhile, EJ could return to Salem to find that things are very different than they were before he left. His father, Stefano DiMera, is dead and gone, and Chad is currently running DiMera Enterprises, while working with Kate Roberts, one of EJ’s former enemies. The DiMera family has also been at war with Deimos Kiriakis, but since it’s been revealed that Deimos is about to depart the show, that storyline may be over before an EJ return could happen.

My #mcm is the most beautiful man I've ever seen and the #1 reason I watch Days of Our Lives :p #JamesScott #EJ ❤ pic.twitter.com/A029npbvZO — Elizabeth Barrett (@therealebarrett) September 8, 2014

Days of Our Lives has lost a lot of fan-favorite characters and actors over a very short amount of time. Since 2014, characters such as Bo Brady, EJ DiMera, and Will Horton have been killed off the show. Meanwhile, the actors who played beloved Salem citizens such as Jen Lilley’s Theresa Donovan, Alison Sweeney’s Sami Brady, Kate Mansi’s Abigail Deveraux, and soon-to-be Arianne Zucker’s Nicole Walker have all made the decision to leave the soap.

Days of Our Lives cancellation rumors have also been circulating online, and bringing the beloved character of EJ DiMera back to Salem could help the NBC soap boost its ratings. While many fans would love to see the original actors return to play the character, the soap may be considering recasting other roles in order to bring the fan-favorite characters back to the show.

What are your thoughts on the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers? Do you think the show should recast James Scott’s former character?

[Featured Image by NBC Television Network]