‘General Hospital’ Spoilers: Nelle Confesses, Sonny Is Angered, And Jax Tries To Fix It

General Hospital spoilers are promising a week of jaw-dropping drama. The Nelle (Chloe Lanier) storyline is finally gaining ground. After months of wondering what her agenda was and how she was connected to Carly (Laura Wright), it is all out in the open now. With Jax (Ingo Rademacher) confessing to his part in the kidney scam, Nelle is ready to confess to everything she did in the name of revenge.

Last week, General Hospital left off with Nelle and Sonny (Maurice Benard) having a discussion. She is there to confess that she drugged him and that there was actually no sexual contact between the two. Sonny believes that he slept with Nelle but that isn’t the case. General Hospital spoilers confirm Nelle is attempting to right her wrongs, but it won’t matter. Despite not having physical contact with Carly’s husband, she sent her enemy into a tailspin that she is going to have a hard time rebounding from any of that.

With Jax back in Port Charles, there is no telling where the General Hospital writers are headed. He was needed to wrap up the Nelle storyline but starting an affair with Carly wasn’t something most had hoped for. Rumors of a hook-up with Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) ran through social media but were quickly put to rest when he ended up eating lunch with her instead. According to SheKnows Soaps, General Hospital spoilers reveal that by the end up the week Jax will be attempting to make amends. This could be with Nelle or it could be with Sonny. Fans believe the first scenario is more likely, especially since he learned how the kidney was literally cut out of her to save his daughter.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) have General Hospital fans intrigued. Their scenes last week were powerful and have lead to speculation that Alex Devane (Finola Hughes) could be in Port Charles. Fans believe it was Anna’s twin who had the relationship with Valentin, especially after the exchange they had at Wyndemere last week. Something with this storyline is off, and no one can quite put their finger on what it could be. With the WSB being mentioned more and more, it could be making a return sooner than expected. There will be some ground gained with this relationship on General Hospital this week. It may not be what everyone wanted to know, but it is an important piece to the puzzle.

The pill investigation will remain open with Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) leading it. He is definitely suspicious of Ava (Maura Wes), and rightfully so. General Hospital spoilers hint Dante might be able to crack the case. Despite not having prints to go on, Ava being at the scene of the robbery makes her a likely suspect. Why would she be carrying Morgan’s (Bryan Craig) medicine? Toward the end of the week, Dante buckles down and works hard to solve the case. They have desperately been seeking answers about what happened to Morgan in his final days and the pills would confirm he was not taking his medicine properly despite believing he was.

With May sweeps headed for General Hospital, the storylines will be picking up. Nelle’s antics should be almost complete, especially since she is attempting to rectify her lies with Sonny. There will be a lot of conversations between Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) and Franco (Roger Howarth). Some fans love the pairing, others hate it. She is going to be spending a lot of time away from him if Jason (Billy Miller) and Sam (Kelly Monaco) have their way. A confrontation is coming according to General Hospital spoilers and it is one you won’t want to miss.

