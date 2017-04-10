‘13 Reasons Why’ Season 2: Author Jay Asher Wants Netflix To Continue His Story

13 Reasons Why could be getting a second season — if the author of the book the series is based on gets his way. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, 13 Reasons Why writer Jay Asher said he would love to see a continuation of the 13-episode version of his story that Netflix brought to life on the small screen.

Note: This article contains spoilers about the first season of 13 Reasons Why.

“I’d just like a continuation of all those characters,” the 13 Reasons Why author told EW. “What happens to Clay? How do people react to what Alex did at the very end? What’s going to happen to Mr. Porter? I’d thought of a sequel at some point. I’d brainstormed it, but decided I wasn’t going to write it. So, I’d love to see it.”

Asher recently revealed that the first draft of his bestselling YA book had main character Hannah Baker (played by Katherine Langford on the Netflix series) surviving her suicide attempt with her parents getting home in time to rush her to the hospital to get her stomach pumped after she swallowed a handful of pills. In that version, Hannah’s love interest Clay (Dylan Minnette) helped her deal with the peers she called out in her tape recorded confessional series.

While he decided against that version of the story, the 13 Reasons Why writer produced the bestselling novel that Netflix adapted. And while Asher has sworn off a sequel to his hit book, he is open to Netflix adapting the story further for a second season of 13 Reasons Why.

“Things weren’t left open in the hopes of a sequel,” the 13 Reasons Why writer told EW.

“There is no end for the characters left behind. Every action we have is going to have repercussions in ways we could not anticipate. You realize that with not just what Hannah did, but also how other people treated Tyler throughout it. It’s the whole message of the book. Of course, there’s obviously ways to go with a second season if they do that.”

While Asher said he’s “not allowed to say either way if there is or is not a second season,” he admits he is fine with the show picking up where his book left off. In fact, the 13 Reasons Why author credits the writers of the Netflix adaption for “getting” his characters.

“There’s never going to be a sequel,” the 13 Reasons Why writer said of his book. “But you can explore that world further in a different medium and the book will still be able to be itself. I don’t think the show is affecting what the book is saying.”

In addition to Jay Asher, 13 Reasons Why executive producer Selena Gomez has not ruled out a Season 2 of the show. In an interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Gomez said there are many stories to tell regarding the surviving 13 Reasons Why characters.

“We don’t know what is going to go beyond it, but we know there are so many stories that lie beneath each character,” Gomez said. “That’s why it became a series in the first place. So we’ll see.”

Indeed, enough plot lines were left hanging at the end of the first season of 13 Reasons Why to justify a second season of the show, and fans want answers.

Fans would like to know if negligent teacher Mr. Porter (Derek Luke) will turn the tapes over to the authorities, and they want to find out if Alex (Miles Heizer) survived that unexplained gunshot wound. In addition, viewers would like to know why Tyler (Devin Druid) has been stockpiling firearms and how Hannah’s parents’ (Kate Walsh, Brian d’Arcy James) reaction after listening to their daughter’s heartbreaking final words on the tapes will affect their lawsuit against the high school.

13 Reasons Why is currently available for streaming on Netflix. Take a look at the video below to see the 13 Reasons Why trailer.

