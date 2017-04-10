‘Dancing With the Stars’ Pro Peta Murgatroyd Reveals If Maks Chmerkovskiy Will Be Back

Dancing With the Stars pro Peta Murgatroyd recently opened up about how her fiancé and fellow pro Maks Chmerkovskiy is doing after injuring his calf muscle. While it has been over two weeks since Chmerkovskiy tore one of his calf muscles during rehearsals with his Dancing With the Stars celebrity partner, Heather Morris, he has yet to return to dance in the ballroom.

Peta appeared on Facebook Live Sunday with her Dancing With the Stars partner, Nick Viall, and offered an update on Chmerkovskiy’s well-being. As it turns out, Maks won’t be performing during Monday night’s Dancing With the Stars show.

“He’s just getting better day by day. I’m hoping he’ll be back next week. Alan [Bersten]’s doing tomorrow night for him and then hopefully he’ll back for the next one.”

Maks had said during last Monday’s episode of Dancing With the Stars that he wanted to be fully recovered by tonight’s show.

“I’m hoping for a full comeback by the end of this week and then we’ll start rehearsing,” Maks said during the April 3 show.

In the mean time, Maks has been occasionally updating fans on the extent of his calf injury on his Instagram page. The Dancing With the Stars pro posted a video of himself walking comfortably last Saturday, even throwing in a few signature dance moves.

Therapy day 3 post calf muscle tear, progress check… ???? @allstartherapy @spire_institute #seedsorthopaedics #MyDocIsBetterThanYours #ModernDayMiracles A post shared by @maksimc on Apr 1, 2017 at 6:39pm PDT

He also posted a photo of himself Sunday speaking at the A4M Spring Congress over the weekend about peptide optimization.

Meanwhile, Alan Bersten has been Morris’ new Dancing With the Stars partner while Chmerkovskiy watches from the sidelines. Over the past few weeks, Morris has performed well with Bersten, receiving high scores from the judges. While her first DWTS performance with Maks resulted in a 28 out of 40 from the judges, she has increased her scores every week while dancing with Alan. The new Dancing With the Stars couple received a 30 out of 40 for their Jive in Week 2 and then a 33 out of 40 last week for their Tango.

This week on Dancing With the Stars will feature the celebrities paying tribute to their “Most Memorable Year,” which is often an emotional experience. Heather and Alan are slated to perform the Cha-Cha to “Shut Up and Dance” by WALK THE MOON, according to song and dance spoilers courtesy of PureDWTS.

Even if Heather and Alan are performing well together, though, Maks is ready to get back in there and help bring home the coveted Dancing With the Stars Mirrorball trophy. The injured pro spoke with People last week about wanting to give his partner the victory at the end of the season.

“Nobody likes being in pain. But when we kept saying throughout our life some people ask us how is it being a dancer? This is how it is. I want to come back and give Heather the best chance to win this competition. I think she should be given that chance.”

Morris has now reached the Top 10 of Dancing With the Stars this season, following the eliminations of Chris Kattan and Charo. As always, the eliminations will only get more painful from here, and it remains to be seen if Heather will be able to properly adapt to switching partners again as early as next week. Chmerkovskiy has brought his celebs to the finish line on Dancing With the Stars before, though, winning with Meryl Davis in Season 18 and making it to the finals with Laila Ali in Season 4, Mel B in Season 5, Erin Andrews in Season 10 and Kirstie Alley in Season 12.

Dancing With the Stars airs Monday nights at 8/7c on ABC.

[Featured Image by Monica Schipper/Getty Images]