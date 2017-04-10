Tamra Judge Says Desperate People Hurt Others: Sending Message To Vicki Gunvalson?

Tamra Judge was shocked to learn that Vicki Gunvalson was talking behind back last year when they were filming The Real Housewives of Orange County. For years, these two have been friends and Tamra even decided to forgive Vicki for whatever her involvement was in the Brooks Ayers scandal. However, Judge was shocked, angry, and furious when she learned that Vicki had been talking behind her back. Gunvalson was talking about rumors that Tamra’s husband was gay, and even rumors that Shannon Beador’s husband was beating her. Clearly, her co-stars were furious.

According to a new Instagram post, Tamra Judge is now hinting that the drama with Gunvalson is still happening. The two are both rumored to be filming this new season of the show and one can imagine that Tamra wants nothing to do with Gunvalson, who has hurt her so badly in the past. So when Judge posted a quote about mean and desperate people hurting others, it is possible that she’s hinting of the drama to come.

“Thank you Amanda Rose Timmons for all your love, support and uplifting words. #Sisterinchrist #riseabovehate #hurtpeoplehurtpeople #bottomfeeders #deperados,” Tamra Judge wrote on Instagram to a picture that had a quote on it that read, “May remain silent when people talk behind her back, but that doesn’t mean she didn’t notice. It simply means she chooses not to waste her time on foolishness. She has more important things to do.”

Of course, Tamra Judge was baptized a few years ago and she’s trying to focus on her religious beliefs. She has revealed that she doesn’t want to focus on drama and she’s relying on God to help her through the drama. But Gretchen Rossi recently hinted that what Vicki was saying last year could be true. But it wasn’t just Judge that Gunvalson was talking about. She also hinted that Shannon Beador had been beaten up by her husband, David Beador.

“I thought it was pretty crappy of Vicki to say, “Tamra could be behind trying to get Kelly drunk”. Making it out like it’s a big conspiracy. How dare you, I wasn’t even drinking or ordering drinks. It just goes to show no matter how forgiving and nice I am to Vicki she always stabs me in the back or tries to make me look bad. She talks behind everyone’s back including mine,” Tamra wrote in her Bravo blog for The Real Housewives of Orange County last year.

Last year, Tamra Judge decided to publicly end her friendship with Vicki after learning that she was talking about her behind her back. Judge thought they were friends and she wanted her to defend her over the rumors that Eddie Judge was gay.Gunvalson kept spreading rumors that Eddie once had a relationship with a man, which was shocking. Tamra would have defended her if this happened to Gunvalson, but the favor wasn’t returned. And this wasn’t the kind of friendship she wanted from Vicki. It will be interesting to see if this is still relevant.

“For nine years I have been a loyal friend to Vicki and all she did was talk behind my back. I told the girls that after forgiving Vicki for the cancer lie I would be done with her if I found out she was talking behind my back again,” Tamra Judge continued in her blog last year, according to Bravo.

What do you think of Tamra Judge's post about mean people? Do you think she's referring to Vicki Gunvalson or do you think she is just tweeting something general, hinting that she doesn't want any negativity in her life at all?

