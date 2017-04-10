Amber Portwood’s Fiancé Matt Baier Stars In ‘Teen Mom OG’ Special

Amber Portwood’s soon-to-be-husband, Matt Baier, is starring in his very own MTV special tonight.

As he and Portwood prepare to say “I do” later this year, fans of Teen Mom OG will be getting to know Matt Baier better in Being Matt — and that means learning the truth behind his many children and the relationship he and Portwood share with each of them.

“Being able to show people the relationship that Amber and I truly have with my kids was important to us,” Matt Baier said during an April 10 interview with The Dirty.

“There is also a lot of stuff in there that flies in the face of what people with bad motives have claimed,” he continued. “Maybe people will begin to realize I wasn’t much like the person they thought I was.”

Amber Portwood and Matt Baier’s relationship has been the target of rumors ever since it became one of the many storylines of Teen Mom OG. As fans will recall, Portwood’s former fiancé, Gary Shirley, presented her with documentation claiming Matt Baier had allegedly fathered at least two more children than he had previously told Portwood.

“I was so shocked,” she later confessed to OK! Magazine. “I didn’t know what to think. Did my man have all these kids with all these women that I didn’t know about? It freaked me out.”

According to Portwood, the drama of Teen Mom OG lead to a rough patch between her and Matt Baier. However, she insisted that her fiancé did not have seven kids. She also confirmed that she was well aware of the children he had fathered and said he was in contact with them.

As for how many children Matt Baier does have, Amber Portwood declined to confirm a number to OK! Magazine during the 2016 interview.

“I’ve met his two youngest kids and we’re great,” she continued. “They’re all older kids so they’re all understanding and they know our relationship. I have a good relationship with everyone.”

As soon as Matt Baier was tied to the reality star, several rumors began surfacing in regard to the number of children he had actually fathered. According to a Radar Online report last year, Matt Baier, who was named as Portwood’s “shady fiancé,” fathered a whopping 9 kids with an alleged seven different women.

In other Matt Baier news, he and Amber Portwood are planning to make their relationship official this October. After initially calling off their 2016 wedding, which was scheduled to take place at the end of last year, Matt Baier and his fiancee are hoping to say “I do” on the anniversary of the day they first met one another face-to-face.

“Ideally, Oct. 10 because that was the day we met in person for the first time,” Matt Baier said during an interview with E! Online in March.

“I’m so proud of Amber’s business and, more importantly, how far she’s come as a person. When she sets her mind to something, she exceeds everyone’s expectations,” he added of his fiancee.

While Matt Baier and Amber Portwood have reportedly invited all of their Teen Mom OG co-stars, including Catelynn Lowell, Maci Bookout and Farrah Abraham, to their upcoming wedding, Abraham has already made it clear that she is not on board with attending the event.

Matt Baier’s special, Being Matt, airs tonight, April 10, at 10 p.m. on MTV. The new episode follows the Teen Mom OG Season 6B Catch Up Special, which airs at 9 p.m.

