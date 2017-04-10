Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Faking It On ‘The Voice’? Say It Isn’t So!

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are the perfect couple on The Voice, but is their relationship as rock-solid behind the scenes? According to OK Magazine, sources revealed that Shelton and Stefani are faking it on camera and don’t act like they love each other off-set.

“They are not as loving towards each other behind the scenes,” the insider stated. “Gwen often looks irritated by him backstage and she is not constantly smiling at Blake like she is when they are taping.”

The high-profile couple hasn’t stopped flirting with each other since Season 12 began and they aren’t showing any signs of slowing down. They might seem like the ideal couple in front of the cameras, but sources reveal nothing could be further from the truth in real life.

“This is just not how they are when cameras are off,” the source added. “Gwen can actually be quite moody and she is not always the happy-go-lucky person that she likes the public to believe she is.”

If the sources are correct, then this might be the saddest Hollywood news this year. After all, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s romance was a dream come true for many Voice fans and it seemed like they were perfect for each other. In fact, the two haven’t been shy about their romance on social media and are constantly sharing photos of the time they spend together. If their relationship is nothing but a show, that would be a devastating blow to their fans and The Voice.

????Gx A post shared by Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) on Oct 20, 2016 at 2:07pm PDT

Shelton started dating the No Doubt alum in the fall of 2015, only months after he called it quits with ex-wife Miranda Lambert. At the time, Stefani was going through her own divorce with Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale, with whom she shares three children — Kingston, Zuma and Apollo. Shelton and Lambert did not have any kids during their four-year marriage.

Speaking of Lambert, the country star recently discussed her breakup with Shelton at the Academy of Country Music Awards. According to Celebrity Insider, Lambert said her divorce inspired the music on her award winning album, The Weight of These Wings, which just so happened to win album of the year at the ACMs.

Lambert also performed the song, “Tin Man” at the award ceremony and was joined by her current boyfriend Anderson East. After hearing the comments about the breakup and watching Lambert’s performance, Stefani reportedly got angry with how her boyfriend’s ex refuses to move on past their divorce.

#BlakeShelton And Gwen Stefani Only Grow Closer Despite Miranda Lambert’s Shade At The ACMs https://t.co/hVZBgpnbi2 — Perry Miller (@GossipnSpoilers) April 9, 2017

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship and not her ex,” an insider close to the situation revealed. “Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking but come on, it’s time to move on.”

The source added that Stefani is happy Lambert has found a new boyfriend and hopes they will grow strong together in the coming months. The pop star also thinks East can help Lambert move on with her life, but only if she chooses to stop living in the past.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin [Rossdale] but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with Blake. None of them need to be living in the past!” the source continued.

Lambert took home two awards during the 2017 ACMs. She has not said anything about Stefani’s comments or if she will continue to write songs about her breakup.

In the meantime, Shelton and Stefani are currently competing against each other on Season 12 of The Voice, which airs Monday and Tuesday nights on NBC. They have not officially commented on Lambert’s remarks during the ACMs.

Tell us! Do you think that Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s love fest on The Voice is fake? Let us know in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Trae Patton/NBC Universal]