WWE Rumors: What Does The Future Hold For Roman Reigns?

Roman Reigns is one of the most controversial figures in wrestling history — you either love him, or you hate him, but either way, you feel very strongly about him when he comes into the ring. And the latest WWE rumors suggest that there are a few different options for him in the future with the WWE. After he successfully defeated The Undertaker at WrestleMania — which everyone, really, knew was going to happen, because The Dead Man was going to retire anyway — the questions about his future still remained. Should he join the “blue brand” and go for a World Heavyweight Champion title run? Should he stay on Raw and try for a Universal title?

According to the latest WWE rumors from AL.com, Reigns sat down with Chris Jericho for his self-titled podcast (so much for the kayfabe story line that the two hated each other), and even he admitted that he felt like he was the “problem child” of the company.

“As long as you rub people some way, you have a position in show business,” he tells Jericho. “This is the world that we live in today. Not everybody is going to like you. People want to see you do good, but not that good. No one’s ever been like me. This is uncharted territory. It can be anything I want it to be,” he says. “We can do anything we want, as long as they make noise.”

But there’s two schools of thoughts about Roman Reigns. According to the latest WWE rumors from Cageside Seats, Triple H — the authority on Monday Night Raw — believes that Reigns is already the top “heel” in the company, and that people’s requests to “officially turn him heel” were laughable. In other words, no matter how much the company tries to play him off as a “face,” he’s actually quite the opposite. And while this confusion about whether or not Reigns is a “face” in the company is, perhaps, part of the reason people don’t know how to properly respond to him, at the end of the day, he makes money for the company, and that’s what counts the most.

The other school of thought about Reigns, according to the latest WWE rumors from Monkeys Fighting Robots (and a sidebar: isn’t that an amazing name for a blog?), is that Roman Reigns is the company’s future.

This is a pretty bold claim, especially since he’s such a controversial figure in the company, but it also makes sense. The, uh, reign of Roman Reigns really began when he was a part of The Shield — while Dean Ambrose and Seth Rollins were more concerned about the traditional aspects of wrestling, Roman was more concerned about being a showman. And that showmanship is fine, but when the company saw how wildly he was getting cheered, they ultimately decided to give him a star solo run. And this was all for the better, because he certainly not only has the right pedigree to be a superstar (he’s good looking, he’s part of a prestigious wrestling family), he’s also an amazing fighter, and that’s what the fans appreciate the most.

What do you think of this latest round of WWE rumors? Do you think that Roman Reigns is the future of the company? Where do you think he’s going to go next?

Leave your thoughts about the latest WWE rumors on Roman Reigns in the comments below.

[Featured Image by WWE]