Tampa Bay Rays vs. New York Yankees 2017: Live Stream, TV Info & Game Odds For Yankees Home Opener

There’s no place like home – at least that is what the New York Yankees are hoping. The Yankees will celebrate Opening Day once again this afternoon as they prepare to play their home opener vs. the Tampa Bay Rays. Things have not gone so great for the Yankees so far in the early part of the 2017 season, however, they are hoping that heading back to the Bronx will be just what they need to get the ship headed in the right direction.

After dropping two out of three to the Rays to start the season, the Yankees were on the verge of being swept by the Baltimore Orioles Sunday afternoon. Fortunately for New York, a big ninth inning rally propelled a huge come from behind win yesterday and sent them back to New York with something to feel positive about.

According to CBS Sports, New York’s Aaron Judge hit a game tying home run, and Starlin Castro’s RBI single helped spark a four-run ninth inning for the Yankees as they completed their 7-3 comeback victory against the Baltimore Orioles. While it is still very early in the season, yesterday’s win was much needed for the Yankees, who avoided their first 1-5 start since 1989.

While there may be 162 games each season, New York Yankees Manager Joe Girardi knows that a slow start in April can put you in a bad position all season long, especially if a team in your division starts out red hot.

“It’s good for us to have a game like this before going home and playing in front of our fans,” manager Joe Girardi said. “We’re all excited about that.”

The win for the Bronx Bombers was big not just from the perspective of not being swept, but from the point of falling far off the pace in the American League East. The Baltimore Orioles started the day as the only unbeaten team in the majors at 4-0, and could have increased that to 5-0 and an early four game lead over New York.

The Yankees finally turned the tables on Baltimore with a late rally to pull off the win, something Baltimore did to New York in the first two games of the series.

Now that the road trip to start the season is over, the Yankees will celebrate Opening Day at home this afternoon with a great chance to get a bit of revenge on the Tampa Bay Rays, and gain some ground in the AL East. New York kicks off a nine game home stand with three vs. their division rival before facing the St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

For today’s home opener, the Yankees will send Michael Pineda to the mound while the Rays will counter with Alex Cobb. Pineda will be hoping his second start goes much better than the first when he gave up four runs and eight hits in 3-2/3 innings against these same Tampa Bay Rays. Pineda has not fared well against the Rays in his career as he is just 2-5 with a 4.65 ERA in 13 career starts against Tampa Bay.

Las Vegas odds makers have the New York Yankees listed as the favorite in today’s home opener at -140, with the over/under run total set at 8.5.

MLB fans can catch all of the action nationally on the MLB Network. The game will also air on the YES Network and local FOX Sports outlets. Live streaming availability for today’s Rays vs. Yankees match-up can be seen through your tablet or smart phone through FOX Sports. Just download the FOX Sports Go App and you won’t miss one pitch of the action! Game time is scheduled for 1:05 p.m ET.

[Featured Image by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images]