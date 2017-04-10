Vicki Gunvalson And Brooks Ayers: Has ‘RHOC’ Star Finally Stopped Defending Herself?

Vicki Gunvalson is returning for a new season of The Real Housewives of Orange County and it sounds like she’s ready to move from the drama with Brooks Ayers. Two seasons ago, she did everything she could to defend him and defend their relationship. Gunvalson was convinced that Brooks had cancer and was indeed very sick. However, his story didn’t always make sense, and Meghan King Edmonds started questioning his illness even though she was brand new to the show. Throughout the season, she kept defending him and her friends started questioning her own story. Did she know he was lying about having cancer?

According to a new tweet, Vicki Gunvalson is now trying to stay positive on her social media pages. For a long time, Gunvalson would reply to people on Twitter, who would call her names and label her as a liar. Now, Vicki has found love again and she may not have an interest in defending herself against accusations, especially since Brooks is no longer in her life.

Pamper yourself every once and a while A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Mar 27, 2017 at 3:58pm PDT

The Real Housewives of Orange County star isn’t as active on social media as some of the other Real Housewives stars, but she does reply to people who reach out to her on occasion. And one can imagine that Vicki is very happy these days, as she’s spending time with her new boyfriend, Steve Lodge. Ayers may be very far from her mind and it shows on Twitter.

“Hope you’re enjoying your weekend. Anyone have big plans?” Vicki Gunvalson tweeted over the weekend, to which several people replied, including people who were sick.

“Wish I was enjoying. Instead taking care of sick kid and hubby recovering from surgery. Send me some positive vibes!! #tiredmom,” one person wrote, to which Vicki Gunvalson replied, “Wishing you all the best! XOXO.”

Another person added, “Home sick,” to which Vicki replied, “Aww feel better soon!”

Maybe Gunvalson is realizing that it is much better to focus on her new relationship, her strong bond with her daughter, and having her grandchildren close by than defending herself from the drama that happened years ago. Ayers himself has moved on, as he’s living in Indiana these days and he has done everything to distance himself from Vicki Gunvalson and The Real Housewives of Orange County. He has hinted that the show made him look like a liar, and he claims that no one else knows him, as the producers made him look like a liar.

It's good to be celebrating our birthdays together! Here's to all our Aries friends. #woohoo #woopitup #followme #aries A post shared by Vicki Gunvalson (@vickigunvalson) on Mar 25, 2017 at 7:27pm PDT

As for Gunvalson, she’s spreading the positivity, wishing people a great weekend, which is a much happier tone than what she has used in the past. Of course, it makes sense for Vicki to focus on her life these days rather than tweeting about Ayers, who has slammed her and the entire franchise several times.

When another follower wrote thanks to Vicki, she replied, “You’re very welcome! Have a great weekend.”

While Vicki is returning to the show for the upcoming season, Heather Dubrow has announced that she’s not returning. While she was very upset with the way things went down with Vicki over the Brooks Ayers drama, it is not because of her that Heather is leaving The Real Housewives of Orange County. Instead, she’s leaving the show to focus on her family and career. Kelly Dodd is rumored to return, as is Meghan King Edmonds, Tamra Judge, and Shannon Beador.

What do you think of Vicki Gunvalson’s tweets? Are you surprised she’s using such a positive tone on her social media pages, as she has often used harsh language to defend herself? Do you think she’s doing the right thing by avoiding Brooks and focusing on her new relationship?

[Featured Image by Robin Marchant/Getty Images]