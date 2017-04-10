Milo Ventimiglia Says ‘This Is Us’ Season Finale Drops Clues About Jack’s Death

Fans of the hit NBC show This is Us have been trying to get clues about Jack’s death from every episode this season. We all know that Jack is no longer alive, because a previous episode in the premiere season showed that Jack’s ashes was in Kate’s possession. Now, according to recent interviews given by various members of the cast, we may have gotten a preview into Jack’s death in the season finale episode! But is this for real, or just a red herring? And what if there’s more to Jack’s death than meets the eye?

There's nothing like a Jack and Rebecca kind of love. #ThisIsUs https://t.co/jRG6mkObaa — This Is Us (@NBCThisisUs) April 2, 2017

According to Deadline Magazine, who spoke to Milo Ventimiglia, Jack and Rebecca’s marriage plays a huge part in why Jack will ultimately perish. Jack, he said, lives for his family — his wife, his three children — and the fact that he doesn’t have them anymore (or so he thinks) thanks to his drinking is devastating to him.

“There’s a lot happening for all of the Pearsons. Jack and Rebecca need to get their marriage on track because it’s crumbled and fractured.”

And there’s more: according to Bustle, we may have already gotten a huge hint about Jack’s death in one of the earliest episodes of the season. We’ll recall that, in one of the earliest episodes of the season, Kevin found himself explaining the cycle of death and life to his two nieces — Randall’s daughters — and it was one of the most beautiful moments of the season.

But towards the end, we see that Jack has descended into drinking, and feels as though his marriage to Rebecca may not last. This means that he could fall back down the path of the road he was on before he met Rebecca: gambling.

“As amazing as he is as a father and husband, Jack has his demons. He struggles with drinking issues and jealousy, and no matter how hard he tries, he never completely escapes the money troubles that have plagued him all his life. With three kids about to head off to college and a marriage he’s helplessly trying to hold together, Jack could easily fall back into gambling.”

So we may not be seeing much more of Milo Ventimiglia on the show in the future, and if we do, we’re going to be seeing him going down a dark path in life.

'This Is Us' Fans Are Convinced That This Finale Scene Reveals More Than You Realized About Jack's Death https://t.co/umhAdrCE1X #twt247 pic.twitter.com/JwSzZhhVyN —???? Tammy Russell???? (@tammy_russell1) April 7, 2017

But there’s more to Jack than meets the eye, and none other than Milo Ventimiglia himself has assured us of that fact. According to Matter Concern, Milo’s assurances are echoed by the show’s creator, Dan Fogelberg, who is currently in NYC shooting Life Itself with Oscar Isaac.

“[The finale] is going to answer some questions and make people ask some new ones, and change a lot of people’s perceptions about where they think the show is going,” showrunner Dan Fogelman said. “Without giving much away, it changes everything — and maybe in ways people might be talking about, maybe in other ways.”

The second season of This is Us is still a few months away, and no official premiere date has been announced as of yet. When last we left off with the surviving members of the Pearson family, Kate was telling Toby that she wanted to pursue a singing career, while Randall told Beth that he wants to adopt a baby and Kevin left Sophie to go to an audition with Ron Howard.

Milo Ventimiglia, and the rest of the This is Us cast, are sure to keep us informed about what’s to come. Leave your thoughts about Milo Ventimiglia and his revelations in the comments below.

[Featured Image by Ron Batzdorff/NBC]