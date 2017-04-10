Jax Taylor And Brittany Cartwright Focus On Weight Loss Ahead Of ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Spinoff, Are They Engaged?

As they continue to face rumors of an engagement, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have embarked on a 30-day fitness challenge, which they are chronicling with their fans and followers on Instagram.

Ahead of their rumored spinoff series, which is expected to air this summer on Bravo TV, the Vanderpump Rules couple is motivated to lose weight after being targeted with mean comments from fans.

“[Jax Taylor] & I are trying to sweat out all these tequila shots we do at @sweatgarage,” Cartwright told fans on Instagram days ago. “Today was my day 3 of the 30 day challenge and I’m sore as heck but I really enjoy the class! I am motivated! #sweatyfriends.”

When Season 5 of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo TV at the end of last year, fans immediately took notice of Cartwright’s weight and pregnancy rumors began swirling. However, while the reality star did pick up some extra weight after Season 4, she wasn’t pregnant and still isn’t.

In addition to photos of her weight loss efforts on social media, Brittany Cartwright has also shared a video of her boyfriend on Twitter, which featured the SUR Restaurant bartender wandering around their gym.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright began dating in early 2015 and moved in together a short time later. Since then, they have been filming scenes for Vanderpump Rules as they continue to enjoy spending time together — and spending time with their co-stars.

Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright have also been facing reports of an engagement and a Vanderpump Rules spinoff.

At the end of last year, as the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules premiered on Bravo TV, Radar Online shared a report claiming the couple had landed a series based out of her hometown in Kentucky. Months later, TMZ shared a second report, which claimed the show would air this summer and be focused on the couple’s potential marriage. As fans will recall, Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright faced marital pressure during the fifth season of Vanderpump Rules by Cartwright’s mom, who wanted to know Jax Taylor’s intentions with his daughter.

As for what Jax Taylor thinks of marriage, he used to be completely against it but has since had a slight change of heart.

“Before Brittany I was not about marriage. It was not going to happen for me. I didn’t believe in marriage. Not because I didn’t love Brittany, I just didn’t believe in marriage. It just wasn’t for me,” he told The Daily Dish last year. “As time progresses, I’m starting to open my mind about it a little bit more because I do love her and that’s something she wants. And I’m willing to bring the idea back. We’ll see. I just hate divorce. I hate it. I’ve done a lot of things in my life, it’s just kind of the one box I don’t want to check off that I’ve done.”

While marriage may be a long way off for the couple, there is something about Brittany that has reformed Jax’s former bad boy ways. “She’s just an amazing girl. I love her to death. She’s just so sweet, so kind. She has a lot of patience,” he said. “It takes someone to have a lot of patience with me cause I’m kind of all over the place.”

To see more of Jax Taylor and Brittany Cartwright, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

