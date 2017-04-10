‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers: Chloe Gets Away, Nick Confronts Victor, And Sharon Bonds With Scotty

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Monday, April 10 spoilers Chloe (Elizabeth Hendrickson) will be desperate to get out of Genoa City, and she urges Victor Newman (Eric Braeden) to help her or else. Nick (Joshua Morrow) confronts his father about helping and working with Adam’s (Justin Hartley) killer. The Young and the Restless spoilers reveal that Kevin (Greg Rikaart) tries to wrap his mind around the fact that Chloe killed Adam. Sharon (Sharon Case) bonds with Scotty (Daniel Hall) over a pastry as she talks about Cassie’s (Camryn Grimes) heartbreaking death.

Victor and Chloe chat about their scheme to frame Adam in the airstrip hanger. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that Chloe lies to Victor by declaring that Chelsea (Melissa Claire Egan) discovered that they were working together to frame Adam. The story Chloe gave Victor was that Chelsea discovered the diary pages, but the truth is she found Adam’s wedding ring and black gloves in Chloe’s drawer.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that at first, Victor didn’t believe her and almost left her without a way to escape. Chloe urged him to help her or she will expose him for his part in the scheme. Of course, that is the last thing Victor wanted, so he agreed to put her on a plane to wherever if she never returns to Genoa City.

According to SheKnows Soaps, Victor doesn’t realize that Nick was listening to his conversation with Chloe. When Victor goes to leave, Nick is standing at the door. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that they argue that he let Chloe leave Genoa City without paying for Adam’s murder. Victor doesn’t admit to anything, but Nick tells him he knows he helped frame Adam with Chloe.

“You brought this murdering psychopath in our families lives, and we’ll never be the same! How can you live with yourself? ” Nick yelled.

There’s a small chance that Chloe may change her mind and come back to Genoa City to face the music. Chloe told Victor before getting on the plane that she has lost everything that is important to her —Kevin and her daughter. The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Victor threatens that she hasn’t lost everything, she is still alive. Was that a threat or encouragement? It’s hard to say with Victor.

The Young and the Restless spoilers suggest that Chelsea decides that she wants to do something to bring Chloe back to Genoa City. She goes to GC Buzz, and she demands to go on camera to talk about Adam’s murder. Of course, Hilary (Mishael Morgan) jumped at the chance for an exclusive.

Chelsea looks to the camera and begs Chloe to come home. She tells her that everyone knows she isn’t well and they just want her to get treatment. The Young and the Restless spoilers state that even though Chelsea had a moment of compassion for her, the friendship between them is damaged beyond repair.

The Young and the Restless spoilers tease that Kevin feels helpless as the police search for Chloe. He tells Michael that he loves her and he hopes they find her so she can get the help she needs. Michael tries to cheer him up by stating he has been a great father to Bella. Kevin proclaims that he isn’t her father now that the marriage is off. Could this be a clue that Kevin is Bella’s biological father?

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, Sharon and Scotty chat while sharing a pastry. Sharon admits she feels sorry for Kevin over the whole mess and hopes that they can find Chloe so everyone can get closure. The Young and the Restless spoilers indicate that she opens up about Cassie’s death and Nick’s quest for revenge against Phyllis’ (Gina Tognoni) son, who he held responsible for the accident that led to their daughter’s death. Scotty declares that she would be a great source to him as he writes Victor’s book.

The Young and the Restless fans, will Chloe come back to Genoa City? How will Victor redeem himself with his family?

