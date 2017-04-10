Who Is Lala Kent’s Boyfriend? Rumors Claim She’s Married Producer Randall Emmett

Lala Kent was accused of dating a married man for the entirety of Vanderpump Rules Season 5 and at the reunion, she was forced to confront the rumors by host Andy Cohen.

Following months of speculation into whether or not the actress and singer is secretly dating married film producer Randall Emmett, Lala Kent spoke out about her relationship but stayed silent when it came to revealing the name of her mystery man.

“No one is ever going to get the answer they are looking for… and I’m sorry I’m not going to put my relationship on the forefront. Ever,” Lala Kent explained to Cohen and her co-stars in a sneak peek of the April 10 episode of the show.

While Lala Kent did admit she was secretly seeing someone, she refused to answer the question of whether or not that someone was the same man she was dating during filming on Season 5 last year.

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Apr 3, 2017 at 6:46pm PDT

Lala Kent then gets called out by Stassi Schroeder for not sharing details of her personal life on the show as the others are expected to do but is quickly shot down by both Lisa Vanderpump and Tom Sandoval, who point out that she attempted to do the same during Season 3.

As fans of Vanderpump Rules will recall, Schroeder began dating Patrick Meagher after filming Season 2 of the series but didn’t mention the relationship on Season 3 at all. Instead, she took on a lesser role as she focused on other issues, including her friendship with Katie Maloney.

Last month, during an interview with The Daily Dish, Lala Kent spoke briefly about her mystery man.

“He is not married, never has been while I’ve been around,” she explained. “It was extremely heavy for me because I am an open book, but I do protect people when they aren’t as open as I am and that was my main goal, but it just would not die, so at some point I broke. I don’t think I’ve ever been under that much pressure before.”

Lala Kent went on to reveal that despite all the drama surrounding his identity, her boyfriend remained supportive of her gig on Vanderpump Rules.

“I mean he was nothing but supportive,” she said. “But at the same time, he was also making sure that everything was remaining steady in his own world and that the whole word wouldn’t come crashing down.”

A post shared by Give Them Lala (@lalakent) on Apr 3, 2017 at 9:18am PDT

While Lala Kent has not yet confirmed the identity of her mystery man, a report at the end of last year by All About the Real Housewives suggested he may be Randall Emmett, a film producer who is currently married to actress Ambyr Childers. As the outlet explained, Lala Kent was seen with Emmett in early 2015 and months later, she shared a photo of her boyfriend (with his face unseen) on Instagram wearing a bracelet that appeared to be identical to one worn by Emmett in one of his Facebook photos.

The outlet also revealed that Lala Kent and Randall Emmett appeared to be working together on an upcoming Nicholas Cage film.

Although Lala Kent has never addressed the rumors linking her to Randall Emmett, her co-stars, Stassi Schroeder and Kristen Doute, both mentioned a man named “Randall” while referencing Lala Kent in public messages on their Twitter pages.

To see more of Lala Kent and her co-stars, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

[Featured Image by Rochelle Brodin/Getty Images]