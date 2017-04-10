‘Dancing With The Stars’ 2017: Elimination Odds For Week 4 ‘DWTS’ Cast – Who Will Avoid Elimination Tonight?

The Season 24 cast of Dancing with the Stars returns for Week 4 action tonight as the 10 remaining celebrities get ready to put their best foot forward with hopes of not being eliminated this evening. On the heels of “Vegas Night,” the theme for Week 4 of Dancing with the Stars is being dubbed “Most Memorable Year.”

The layout will give each of the dancers a chance to take a stroll down memory lane of their own personal life, celebrating with a dance that will reflect a time in their lives that left a lasting impression on them. So tonight’s Dancing with the Stars will be personal for each dancer!

In case you missed it, Week 3 was very good for several of the favorites to win the Season 24 edition of Dancing with the Stars, however, Nancy Kerrigan and Artem Chigvinstev stole the show in many fans’ opinions.

While Kerrigan and Chigvinstev finished in a second place tie for overall points last Monday, they got rave reviews for their Samba routine. Kerrigan, who began Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars as one of the highest listed underdogs, is now is among the top five of the remaining 10 dancers favored to take home the DWTS title this season.

She, along with NFL star Rashad Jennings, have surprised the judges, fans, and the odds makers as they both have the appearances of making it to the final four round of dancers.

The overall favorite to take home the ballroom trophy still belongs to Simone Biles and her partner Sasha Farber. Biles was tagged to be the dancer to beat right from the get-go, and once again showed why she is still on top of the Las Vegas odds board as the overwhelming favorite. Biles and Faber once again dazzled on the dance floor with their quickstep performance to Elvis Presley’s Viva Las Vegas.

Now that we are heading into Week 4 of competition on Dancing with the Stars, the judges will be much more critical on the contestants and the competition should become a bit more challenging.

With Chris Kattan being eliminated in Week 1 and Charo exiting last Monday, who will be the next to face elimination this evening?

According to Sports Betting Experts, that honor belongs to Mr. T. Unfortunately for Mr. T, he is the overwhelming favorite to be the next cast member to be eliminated from Season 24 of Dancing with the Stars at -155.

T, along with his partner Kym Herjavec, tied for last in overall points in Week 3 with 24. The former star of the hit television show The A-Team is going to need to pull off the dance of his life tonight if he wants to remain in the competition.

Below is a look at the current odds of who will be eliminated from tonight’s Week 4 episode of Dancing with the Stars, along with the current odds to win the Season 24 championship.

Dancing with the Stars will air on ABC this evening starting at 8 p.m. ET. Who do you think will be eliminated after tonight’s Dancing with the Stars episode?

Dancing with the Stars Elimination Odds Week 4:

T: -155

Nick Viall: +750

Bonner Bolton: +1250

Erika Jayne: +1250

David Ross: +1500

Nancy Kerrigan: +2150

Rashad Jennings: +2150

Heather Morris: +2150

Normani Kordei: +2150

Simone Biles: +2150

Charo -220

Chris Kattan -300

Odds to win Dancing with the Stars Season 24, updated as of April 10:

Bonner Bolton (+1600) with Sharna Burgess

Charo (+2500) with Keo Motsepe

Chris Kattan (+4500) with Witney Carson

David Ross (+1500) with Lindsay Arnold

Erika Jayne (+900) with Gleb Savchenko

Heather Morris (+700) with Maksim Chmerkovskiy

T (+6000) with Kym Herjavec

Nancy Kerrigan (+800) with Artem Chigvintsev

Nick Viall (+1500) with Peta Murgatroyd

Normani Kordei (+800) with Valentin Chmerkovskiy

Rashad Jennings (+650) with Emma Slater

Simone Biles (+100) with Sasha Farber

[Featured Image by Brad Barket/Getty Images]