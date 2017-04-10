Mariah Carey Broken Up Again: Splits From Bryan Tanaka

Mariah Carey is once again going through a painful breakup, and money is once again the reason. But in case with Bryan Tanaka, it’s Carey’s boyfriend who went on an expensive shopping spree, not the other way around.

TMZ exclusively learned that Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka broke up after dating for a little more than five months.

It’s been a messy year in the dating life of Mariah Carey, and it has just gotten way messier. The “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer has split from Bryan Tanaka over two things: Tanaka’s jealousy, and his passion for expensive gifts.

Festive moments on the tallest building in the world! ❤️ #Dubai #Lambily A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Feb 25, 2017 at 8:44pm PST

Sources cited by TMZ revealed that Bryan Tanaka had insane jealousy over Mariah Carey’s relationship with ex-husband and father of her twins, Nick Cannon.

Although Mariah Carey and Cannon split in 2014, the two are still regularly seeing each other to raise their kids in harmony. In fact, they recently went on a vacation as a family and are known to party together without their twins.

And this seems to have become too difficult to handle for Bryan Tanaka, who even reportedly got revenge on Mariah Carey for her ongoing relationship with her ex by openly flirting and even picking up women in front of Carey.

While it understandably drove both Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka insane and made it unnerving to continue dating, the last straw was when Carey and Cannon took their twins to the Kids’ Choice Awards last month.

Bryan Tanaka reportedly felt as if Mariah Carey “disrespected” him and even demanded her to not attend the event with her ex-hubby. But the “All I Want For Christmas Is You” singer refused to listen.

But the insane jealously wasn’t the only reported reason for their split. Mariah Carey reportedly got sick of Bryan Tanaka using her wallet to buy expensive stuff for himself from luxury brands such as Gucci and Balmain.

And Mariah Carey was the one footing the bills for Bryan Tanaka, who has a passion for expensive shoes and jewelry.

The news comes as somewhat a surprise considering the fact that Mariah Carey split from her ex-fiancé billionaire James Packer last year for leading a way too expensive lifestyle, which included spending $10,000 per makeup session to get her hair and makeup picture perfect – guess who footed the bills.

Mariah Carey got to feel what it’s like spending a fortune on the loved one: by using his loved one’s bank account to get himself expensive jewelry and shoes, Bryan Tanaka filled Carey’s shoes (no pun intended).

Mariah Carey also reportedly felt that Bryan Tanaka used her split from Packer in November, 2016, to his advantage and dated her only for fame.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka haven’t spoken to each other since they vacationed together in a $25 million mansion in Cabo, Mexico at the end of last month, according to Metro.

Although Bryan Tanaka earlier worked as a backup dancer for Mariah Carey, the singer’s fans thought their relationship would last longer, despite the infamous stereotype that singers use their backup dancers only for brief dating or one night stands.

Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka often shared adorable photos of themselves on social media, and the two looked madly in love.

Bad & Boujie ???????? @bryantanaka A post shared by Mariah Carey (@mariahcarey) on Mar 10, 2017 at 5:17pm PST

Mariah Carey hasn’t yet deleted her social media photos featuring Bryan Tanaka, nor has she confirmed their split.

Mariah Carey is likely to document her split from Bryan Tanaka on Mariah’s World, as she has previously done with her break up from Packer.

In February, false rumors emerged claiming that Mariah Carey gave Bryan Tanaka a life-size doll of herself to have fun with for when she’s away. Other rumors indicated that the two got engaged, but were later dismissed by Carey’s reps.

