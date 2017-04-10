Scheana Marie And Mike Shay To Face Off Over Divorce During ‘Vanderpump Rules’ Season 5 Reunion

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay will soon come face-to-face.

In a sneak peek at tonight’s new episode of Vanderpump Rules, Scheana Marie is seen admitting that she hasn’t seen her husband since they filmed their last scene for the show at the end of last year.

Scheana Marie then confronts her husband with allegations of communicating with another woman behind her back during their two-year marriage.

Although it’s hard to say who the mystery woman was, Scheana Marie also spoke of the issue during an explosive interview with In Touch Weekly magazine earlier this month.

As fans have seen on the show, Mike Shay has struggled in the past with substance abuse and according to Scheana Marie, she was informed of her then-husband’s alleged relapse prior to her divorce.

“I knew then there was a problem. He got sober for the next six months, but then I found out he was having an emotional affair with a fan,” Scheana Marie explained to the magazine.

“He was also back on drugs, which I told the Vanderpump Rules producers about. I talked about his drug use on the show, and he felt betrayed by that,” she added.

Mike Shay got sober in January of last year and reportedly suffered a relapse sometime before he and Scheana Marie split. However, as fans have seen from the reality star, it wasn’t necessarily the drug use that ended their marriage — it was Shay’s alleged lies.

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay officially announced their plans for divorce in December of last year.

“While we have made the difficult decision to move forward separately, our story will continue on through the love and mutual respect that we have cultivated throughout our 15-year friendship,” they said in a joint statement to Us Weekly magazine at the time. “Much of the recent speculation and reporting on our relationship has been misguided, and we have come to an amicable decision on all matters. We might have failed at our marriage, but we are committed to succeeding as friends and will continue to support each other’s personal happiness and professional success.”

Scheana Marie has insisted that her reason for divorce was validated by a reliable source, but according to her now-estranged husband, Mike Shay, he never relapsed.

Following a TMZ report which suggested the musician had cleared out his joint bank account with Scheana Marie after an alleged relapse, Mike Shay took to Instagram to deny the rumors against him and insist that he was “healthy,” “happy,” and “sober.”

Scheana Marie and Mike Shay chronicled much of their relationship on Vanderpump Rules. As fans will recall, the couple was together when the series began and during Season 2, they got engaged. One year later, during an episode that aired on Valentine’s Day, they tied the knot.

Since parting ways with Mike Shay at the end of last year, Scheana Marie has gone public with a new man, actor Robert Parks Valletta, and during the first installment of the Vanderpump Rules reunion, she mentioned her “new man.” The reality star and SUR Restaurant waitress has also been mentioning her new boyfriend online for the past couple of months and on Instagram, she recently shared several photos of the two of them together.

As for Mike Shay, it is unclear if he has found someone new.

To see more of Scheana Marie and Mike Shay, tune into the second installment of the Vanderpump Rules Season 5 reunion special tonight, April 10, at 8 p.m. on Bravo TV.

