Gwen Stefani Allegedly ‘Fed Up’ With Miranda Lambert After Latest Blake Shelton Diss

Gwen Stefani is allegedly “fed up” with Miranda Lambert and Blake Shelton’s name constantly being thrown together almost two years after their divorce.

Shortly after Blake and Miranda hit the headlines once again after numerous outlets, including Us Weekly, claimed Lambert referred to her and Shelton’s 2015 divorce while accepting the award for Album of the Year for The Weight of these Wings – an album widely reported to be about her and Blake’s split – at the 2017 ACM Awards, a source claimed that Stefani has now had enough of Lambert referring to her ex.

According to reports, Stefani thinks that Lambert needs to move on from her and Shelton’s former marriage, just as she has from her relationship with former husband of 14 years Gavin Rossdale and stop hinting at their former romance.

A new report by Celebrity Insider is claiming that Stefani is now “fed up” with Miranda and Blake’s names constantly being thrown together despite the couple divorcing nearly two years ago and claimed that Stefani has allegedly been telling those closest to her that she wishes Lambert would stop hinting at her divorce and instead move on and be happy with boyfriend Anderson East.

“Gwen thinks Miranda really needs to focus on her current relationship [with Anderson] and not her ex,” a source told Celebrity Insider of how Stefani supposedly feels about her boyfriend constantly being dragged back to Lambert following their 2015 divorce.

Stefani has also allegedly pointed out that she’s moved on from Gavin, despite her and the Bush frontman being married longer and having three children together.

“Gwen gets that Miranda’s split with Blake was heartbreaking,” continued the site’s source of Stefani, but added that Gwen thinks it’s time for Lambert to “move on” after once again referencing her former relationship at the ACM Awards on April 2.

“Gwen struggled to get over Gavin,” the outlet’s Stefani source added of how tough Gwen found her own divorce, “but she did it and now it’s all about her relationship with [Shelton]. None of them need to be living in the past.”

Though neither Gwen Stefani nor Blake Shelton has officially spoken out after Miranda Lambert appeared to refer to her divorce from her fellow country star by discussing her “heartbreak” while winning Album of the Year at the ACM Awards, Shelton did appear to throw a little shade Miranda’s way on social media during the ceremony.

Telling fans that he was home in Oklahoma where he had reportedly been spending some time away with Gwen and her three children, Shelton made it very clear that he was not attending nor watching the country music award show by tweeting that he was enjoying a drink outside just minutes after Miranda performed her emotional track “Tin Man” during the ceremony, which is rumored to be inspired by Shelton.

And amid the latest drama to swirl around Gwen, Miranda, and Blake, sources are claiming that Lambert’s apparent slam has only made Gwen and her fellow The Voice coach turned boyfriend closer, despite sources claiming Shelton is supposedly worried Miranda may never stop singing about their divorce.

Just last week, Hollywood Life reported that Shelton and Stefani have allegedly both sat down together to listen to Lambert’s two-disc album The Weight of these Wings and claimed that listening to Miranda’s songs thought to be inspired by her failed relationship with her former husband has made the twosome closer than ever.

“Miranda’s music has actually brought Blake and Gwen closer than ever,” a source alleged to the site of how Miranda’s raw and personal tracks have supposedly strengthened Shelton and Stefani’s relationship. “Blake and Gwen actually listen to Miranda’s latest album and the music has given Gwen a chance to learn more about Blake and what went wrong in his marriage.”

“Thanks to some of the revealing, heartbreaking tracks, Blake has been able to opened [sic] up to Gwen in ways that he otherwise would not have the courage to,” continued the insider of Stefani and her boyfriend of almost a year and a half allegedly reacted to Lambert’s candid lyrics, though neither has confirmed the report.

“Blake is not entirely pleased Miranda writes music about their broken marriage,” the source added of how the country star feels about Lambert’s music thought to be inspired by their divorce, thought the outlet claimed that “in a sweet way it has brought [Shelton] to a place of vulnerability and closeness in his current relationship with Gwen.”

What do you think of reports claiming Gwen Stefani is supposedly "fed up" with Miranda hinting at her and Blake Shelton's divorce? Should Miranda Lambert move on or does she have every right to keep discussing her split?

