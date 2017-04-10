Is Blake Shelton Engaged To Gwen Stefani, Despite Rumors Of A Split?

Blake Shelton is clearly over the moon when it comes to his relationship with Gwen Stefani, but is the couple ready to tie the knot?

While a couple of recent rumors have suggested that Blake Shelton and the mother of three have either split or are on the verge of doing so, fans continue to question whether or not they will soon wed.

Although Blake Shelton and his girlfriend have yet to confirm an engagement, or plans to get married, a source at the end of last year hinted that an engagement may be in the pipeline for The Voice coaches.

“[Blake Shelton] is just as generous when is comes to Gwen,” a source revealed to Hollywood Life. “He really loves to spoil her. [Blake Shelton] won’t say if he’s going to propose or not, but he’s definitely been shopping for diamond jewelry.”

A post shared by Gwen & Blake Fans (@gwenandblake) on Feb 14, 2017 at 1:37pm PST

Blake Shelton began dating Gwen Stefani while filming the ninth season of The Voice in late 2015. At the time, he had just split from his wife of four years, country singer Miranda Lambert, and Stefani was newly single after divorcing Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale after 13 years of marriage and three children.

Although Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani haven’t addressed any of the recent rumors regarding their potential engagement, a source months ago told Us Weekly magazine that the couple was “drafting their dream-day team” as they reportedly prepared to finalize wedding arrangements.

“They’ve met with vendors,” a source told the magazine.

Blake Shelton and his girlfriend are currently quite busy as they tend to the currently airing 12th season of The Voice, and soon they will begin shooting live episodes for the season. That said, once the season wraps, they will enjoy a few months off (at least when it comes to their gigs with NBC).

In addition to his ongoing duties with The Voice, Blake Shelton has stayed busy in recent months with his ongoing performances around the country. As for Gwen Stefani, she’s been performing as well as she tends to The Voice and her parental responsibilities with her three sons.

A post shared by Gwen e Blake Brasil (@gwenblakebrasil) on Mar 6, 2017 at 9:35pm PST

In other Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani news, a recent report suggested that their lovey-dovey behavior on The Voice Season 12 wasn’t at all authentic.

“They are not as loving towards each other behind the scenes,” an on-set snitch told Radar Online days ago. “Gwen often looks irritated by him backstage and she is not constantly smiling at [Blake Shelton] like she is when they are taping.”

“This is just not how they are when cameras are off,” the source added. “Gwen can actually be quite moody and she is not always the happy-go-lucky person that she likes the public to believe she is.”

While the report claimed Blake Shelton and his lady love weren’t nearly as happy with one another as they seem to be on the show, it’s hard to think that is true. After all, the couple has been spending tons of time together in recent months and earlier this month, they traveled to Blake Shelton’s home in Oklahoma where her sons, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, were seen spending time with the country singer on his ranch.

Also during Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s Oklahoma visit, her three boys gave themselves temporary tattoos that matched the barbed wire tattoo seen on the singer’s arm.

For more of Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani, tune into The Voice Season 12 on Monday and Tuesday nights at 8 p.m. on NBC.

[Featured Image by Kevin Winter/Getty Images]