Charlize Theron Says Steamy Sex Scene With Sofia Boutella Was ‘Real’ And ‘Important’

Charlize Theron caused quite a stir among internet users when the latest trailer for Atomic Blonde showed a steamy sex scene – though not a regular one.

Seeing gorgeous Charlize Theron hook up with someone on the big screen is always a wonderful experience – but it’s a whole lot more exciting experience to see Theron in a lesbian sex scene with another sexy actress, such as Sofia Boutella.

Vin Diesel may brag about his hot kissing scene with Charlize Theron in the upcoming Fate Of The Furious all he wants, but Theron making out with Atomic Blonde co-star Sofia Boutella is already one of the most anticipated moments in cinema this summer.

And even though the David Leitch-directed film won’t be released until late July, Charlize Theron’s sex scene with Sofia Boutella is what has people on social media talking.

The latest trailer for Atomic Blonde, which also stars Bill Skarsgård, James McAvoy, and John Goodman, shows Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella lose their minds and all over one another in the steamy sex scene, which certainly caught the internet’s attention.

And naturally, internet users want to hear both Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella talk about the X-rated sex scene, which seems to be the most anticipated scene starring Theron even though she stars opposite Vin Diesel in the highly-anticipated Fate Of The Furious.

Speaking to Access Hollywood about the steamy sex scene in Atomic Blonde, Sofia Boutella revealed that Charlize Theron is a “very good” kisser, something Vin Diesel has learned on the set of the new Furious flick, which opens in theaters this coming Friday.

In her interview with Yahoo! Movies, Sofia Boutella also said that Charlize Theron made her very “comfortable” and “easy” to film the raunchy sex scene in the upcoming summer film.

“Honestly, she made me so comfortable… She’s gorgeous, so that wasn’t too hard.”

Whether or not it was hard is up for viewers to decide. Sofia Boutella saying she had “a blast” filming the sex scene echoes Charlize Theron’s opinion about the steamy moment.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight Canada, Charlize Theron confessed that both she and Sofia Boutella wanted the sex scene to look “real.”

In fact, their on-screen chemistry was so spot-on Charlize Theron says she “can’t imagine anyone else doing” the sex scene in Atomic Blonde.

Both Charlize Theron and Sofia Boutella being dancers actually helped them divest them of their clothes for the steamy sex scene.

“So, we’re a little bit like — you know dancers are like, ‘What? Being naked is nothing.'”

While Charlize Theron says she and her Atomic Blonde co-star wanted the scene to be “real and cool,” Vin Diesel cannot stop gushing over his own kissing scene with the Hollywood beauty in the new Furious flick.

Promoting the upcoming Fate Of The Furious, Vin Diesel bragged about that long, slow smooch he shared with Charlize Theron in the film.

Speaking to USA Today, Vin Diesel revealed that it took him and Charlize Theron multiple takes to film the kissing scene – not that the Furious actor is complaining!

Vin Diesel admitted that he was not “complaining” when director F. Gary Gray made him and Charlize Theron lock their lips over and over again to shoot the perfect kissing scene.

And as a result, that smooch between Charlize Theron and Vin Diesel felt like a whole sex scene – not as hot as that lesbian scene with Sofia Boutella, though.

Vin Diesel also echoed Sofia Boutella’s sentiments when he said Charlize Theron is “not a bad kissing partner to have.”

“There are worse things that can happen to you.”

Vin Diesel was also quick to brag about his own kissing skills, answering his own question if Charlize Theron had enjoyed kissing the action hero, “Oh, my God, yeah.”

“A kiss cannot lie, lips don’t lie. No, they didn’t. She OWNED it.”

