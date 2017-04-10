Gwen Stefani And Blake Shelton Are Trying For A Baby?

Are Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton ready to start a family together after less than two years of dating?

According to a new report, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton, who are currently starring alongside one another in the 12th season of The Voice, are ready to begin trying to conceive a child together.

“The father bug has bit Blake here and there,” a source claimed, according to a report by Celebrity Insider on April 8. “He sometimes gets his fix by hanging out with [Gwen Stefani]’s kids and then sometimes it makes him think he wants his own. He knows that Gwen is getting up there in age and would love for her to be safe if the miracle of child birth happens.”

“He also has mentioned that he would like to have a daughter if he had the chance to choose,” the insider added.

Gwen Stefani is currently mom to three boys, Kingston, 10, Zuma, 8, and Apollo, 3, whom she shares with her ex-husband, Gavin Rossdale. As fans of the former No Doubt frontwoman will recall, Stefani and Rossdale were married for 13 years but called it quits in August 2015.

At the time Gwen Stefani’s split was announced, no reason was given. Then, months later, a source spoke to Us Weekly magazine, claiming that Rossdale had been caught cheating on Stefani with their former nanny, Mindy Mann. While Stefani has never addressed the issue directly, she has spoken of a major moment in her marriage and listed February 2015 as the date it went down (According to the magazine, February 2015 was when Gwen Stefani first learned of the alleged affair).

Although Gwen Stefani was left heartbroken in 2015, she quickly found a friend in Blake Shelton while filming The Voice Season 9. At the time of production, Shelton was fresh off a split as well and he and Stefani bonded over their failed marriages before ultimately striking up a romance.

Since Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton went public with their relationship in November 2015, as The Voice Season 9 aired on NBC, they have been targeted with numerous rumors regarding their relationship and plans for the future.

Earlier this year, Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were met with a report which claimed the couple had actually been trying to have a baby for a year.

“[Gwen Stefani]’s determined to have another baby and carry it herself, even though Blake has said it doesn’t matter if they adopt or get a surrogate,” a source explained to Life & Style magazine in February.

According to the report, Gwen Stefani was undergoing in vitro fertilization treatments for a year but had no success in her efforts and ultimately decided it was best to take a break from the grueling process and trying to conceive a child the old-fashioned way.

“Physically and emotionally, it was just a lot for [Gwen Stefani]. So she’s trying to get pregnant naturally for the time being,” the source explained.

Life & Style magazine also pointed out a report from last year, which suggested Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton were trying to have a baby girl.

“It might be a baby, or it might be a toddler,” the source claimed. “But no matter what, [Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton] want to have a little girl in their arms by the end of 2017.”

So far, the couple has not responded to the report.

