‘Teen Mom 2’ Kailyn Lowry Reaches Pregnancy Milestone Amid Baby Daddy Speculation

Kailyn Lowry just reached a major milestone in her pregnancy.

As speculation continues into who may have fathered the Teen Mom 2 star’s third child, Kailyn Lowry has remained extremely active with her fans and followers on Twitter and Instagram and on Sunday, she shared a fun fact about her baby.

“Can see baby moving around from outside my belly now,” Kailyn Lowry wrote on Twitter on April 9.

Also on April 9, Kailyn Lowry posted a photo of herself showing off her baby bump while enjoying the warm weather in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

“Loved today outside in Philly,” she wrote in the caption of the photo below.

Kailyn Lowry announced her pregnancy to fans on her blog on February 23. However, in her post, she didn’t even mention the man who had fathered the child, nor did she explain the nature of their current relationship.

While Kailyn Lowry has since told fans that she and her third baby’s daddy are no longer dating, his identity remains a mystery and at this point, it does not appear that he will be featured on the upcoming eighth season of Teen Mom 2. That said, he has been asked and MTV is hoping to get him to sign on.

“The father of [Kailyn Lowry]’s third child has so far refused to sign a release form for the show, which means that MTV can’t show his face or use his name on any episode,” The Ashley’s Reality Roundup confirmed to readers last week.

As the outlet explained, Kailyn Lowry’s baby daddy has been around her a few times during filming, but when it comes to showing his face on camera, he hasn’t been on board.

“Most of the [boyfriend and girlfriends of the stars of the show] just want to be on TV, and are excited to get a little fame, so they instantly agree to go on,” a source explained to The Ashley. “This guy has been different. He doesn’t want all the headache that comes with being on the show. He doesn’t want to get picked apart and give up his privacy.”

Kailyn Lowry’s third baby daddy has reportedly been offered $3,000 to $5,000 to appear on Teen Mom 2, but thus far, he has declined to sign on.

“I’d imagine they’ll keep increasing the amount until he agrees or tells them to f**k off,” the source said. “Even then, though, they’ll keep trying. The dads of the girls’ children play such a huge role in the show now that they really need him on-board. The relationships with the dads are where all the drama comes from now.”

As for whether or not Kailyn Lowry would want her mystery baby daddy on Teen Mom 2, The Ashley’s Reality Roundup claimed she would be happy to see him sign on. In fact, the outlet revealed, if the mystery man does agree to appear alongside her on the show, Kailyn Lowry would be more than happy to go public with his identity.

“If [the dad] gives her the OK, she’ll reveal it, but she’s keeping quiet until he feels comfortable going public,” the source explained.

As Kailyn Lowry continues to face questions from fans online about who fathered her third child, she has remained focused on her older two sons, Lincoln and Isaac, and her unborn child, who she believes in her gut will also be a boy.

