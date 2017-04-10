Mandy Moore Drops A Major Clue About ‘This Is Us’ Season 2

Mandy Moore says This Is Us fans will finally find the answers they’ve been looking for in the upcoming season of the NBC drama. On the heels of the hit show’s “disappointing” Season 1 finale episode, Moore said Season 2 will satisfy superfans early on.

Mandy Moore and her TV husband Milo Ventimiglia recently reunited at Deadline’s The Contenders Emmys Event, where the duo talked about their Emmy-contending roles as Rebecca and Jack Pearson. Ventimiglia revealed that when This Is Us returns for its second season next fall, there will be “a lot happening for all of the Pearsons.”

“Jack and Rebecca need to get their marriage on track because it’s crumbled and fractured.”

This Is Us ended its first season with a blowout argument between Jack and Rebecca that culminated with the Pearson patriarch moving out of the family’s home. But some fans were feeling unsatisfied because they expected to find out more about the dad of three’s untimely death, which ultimately occurs in the mid-1990s, the time period much of the episode was set in.

Moore, who has played Rebecca as a young woman of 22 in 1972 all the way up to a 66-year-old grandmother in the present day, said disappointed fans of the time-traveling drama will finally get some real answers when the show picks up in September.

“I think some of the answers people are looking for will be at least satisfied and satiated at the beginning of next season,” Mandy revealed.

After the This Is Us finale “Moonshadow” aired, Moore and the rest of the cast took some heat from some viewers who were expecting a bigger piece to the puzzle surrounding Jack’s death. Mandy even went on social media to try to calm fans down after the unexpected backlash that followed the episode.

“Sometimes we don’t get all the answers we want. Patience. That’s the kind of show we’re making and I couldn’t be prouder. #thisisus,” Mandy tweeted.

Mandy Moore previously told Variety that This Is Us would “destroy” viewers by the end of the first season, but she hinted that it might not be for the reasons they were expecting. After the episode aired, Mandy admitted it may not have been “what people were expecting” and that the open-ended finale “opens a whole other can of worms, which is whether Jack and Rebecca were together when he does eventually pass away.”

“I don’t think that’s what people necessarily saw coming,” Moore told Variety last month. “I don’t know what the next step is for these people… I know how Jack passes away. I have a vague idea when that happens. But I don’t know what the next steps are in any sort of specificity. I’m just as curious as anyone else. I really want to talk to [This Is Us creator] Dan [Fogelman].”

While Mandy Moore may not have all of the details on Season 2 just yet, Ventimiglia revealed that at a recent dinner with This Is Us executive producers Dan Fogelman and Ken Olin, he learned a few secrets about the upcoming season of the show and that’s when he told Moore she got a big surprise.

…when I told @TheMandyMoore a little I'd learned from dinner w/ @Dan_Fogelman & @kenolin1 about season 2…can't fake that surprise. MV pic.twitter.com/Me88hec0qD — Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) April 9, 2017

While the first season of This Is Us just ended last month, Mandy Moore is ready to get back to work.

“Spending my Sunday w the TV hubs at #DeadlineContenders,”‘ Mandy tweeted. “Love me some @MIloVentimiglia. Can we get back to work already?”

Take a look at the video below to see Mandy Moore and Milo Ventimiglia in the final scene of the This Is Us finale.

[Featured Image by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images]