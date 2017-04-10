‘Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker’ Confirmed For PS4, Xbox One, and PC

Bandai Namco Entertainment has announced a brand new Naruto video game is currently in development. It’s the first to come since the debut of the latest Naruto spin-off anime and manga series, Boruto. Titled Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker, it is described as an online multiplayer experience that gives the Naruto gaming franchise a fresh start with a new developer (Soleil), revamped gameplay, and a different art style.

Although a release date has not been included with the announcement, Naruto To Boruto: Shinobi Striker is confirmed to be heading to PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One in North America and Europe. The first gameplay footage can be viewed in the following trailer.

Rise to new heights in #Naruto to Boruto Shinobi Striker! Master acrobatic gameplay as you team up to become the top ninjas online! pic.twitter.com/zFlTOLJKZ3 — Bandai Namco US (@BandaiNamcoUS) April 10, 2017

As can be seen in the video above, the newest Naruto game features sprawling game maps that allow players to perform “acrobatic ninja battle action” moves and attacks in a fashion that seems slightly reminiscent of Bandai Namco’s other popular fighting series based on an anime, Dragonball Xenoverse.

Players form four-person squads and engage in online battles against other squads. In these four-versus-four online matchups, players can play as (or take on) popular characters from the series like Naruto, Sasuke, Sakura, Kakashi as well as members of the Akatsuki like Pain and Itachi. (Although Boruto is part of the game’s title, the character is not shown in the debut gameplay trailer above.) It’s a third-person, team-based fighting experience where running up and down the maps seems to be encouraged to get the drop on the opposing team. Each character is shown using several of his or her signature jutsu from the series, and at one point Naruto is also shown pulling off a summon, so it appears players will have a variety of fighting techniques at their fingertips.

As of this writing, there is no word on a single-player experience or story-driven campaign. However, according to the publisher, fans can expect the option to choose between English and Japanese voices, with text also available in Spanish, French, German, Italian, Polish and Russian.

Road to Boruto is now available as an expansion to #NarutoStorm4 on Steam, PS4 and Xbox One! pic.twitter.com/xjXyAhunFQ — Naruto VideoGames (@Narutovideogame) February 3, 2017

Based on the initial trailer, it would seem Shinobi Striker is a departure from the Ninja Storm series, which focuses primarily on giving players an opportunity to play through their favorite scenes from the anime. The original Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm debuted in 2008 on the PlayStation 3. The game series recently concluded on all current gen platforms with Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 and its expansion, Road to Boruto.

All the Storm games in one package! The Legacy edition let you relive the full story on PC/PS4/X1! > https://t.co/emoV0aMWwZ pic.twitter.com/Hj1AtljsQW — Naruto VideoGames (@Narutovideogame) April 10, 2017

For fans who just can’t get enough of the orange jumpsuit-wearing ninja or those who have yet to be introduced, Bandai Namco Entertainment Europe has also announced a remastered release of all four numbered Ninja Storm games in a collection called Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy. The Road to Boruto expansion is included, along with some of the other downloadable content from the series. All of the DLC from across the entire series is not included in the bundle, though; Ultimate Ninja Storm Generations and Ultimate Ninja Storm Revolution are not getting packed in, either.

Ultimate Ninja Storm Legacy is scheduled for an autumn 2017 digital and physical release on PS4, Xbox One, and PC. In Europe, the physical collectible edition comes with an artbook, metal case, and 12-minute anime disc featuring Boruto and friends.

Those who have already invested in Ultimate Ninja Storm 4 have the option of getting just the first three remastered Ninja Storm games through the newly announced Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm Trilogy. This collection is only being made available digitally, and it is also expected to release this fall.

[Featured Image by Bandai Namco Entertainment]