‘Persona 5’ Guts Guide: Atlus Reveals How To Raise A Character’s Guts In Their New RPG

Atlus’ long-awaited fifth installment in the Persona series arrived last week with the release of Persona 5 on PlayStation 4. However, if there’s one aspect of the game that’s been troubling players, it’s how exactly to raise their character’s guts stat. Whilst you can boost many stats in Persona 5 just by exploring the city, undeniably the hardest to find is guts.

Thankfully, Atlus has revealed some of the best ways to raise your character’s guts and we’ve summed them up in this guide.

Study at the Library

According to Attack of the Fanboy, the quickest and most efficient way to raise your character’s guts is by studying. Whilst video games usually offer a medium to avoid studying, if you want to raise your character’s guts in Persona 5, you’re going to have to head to the library. Once in the library, find an open study desk and simply start studying. The low-effort method shouldn’t take you all that long, and you’ll likely see a considerable boost in guts for your character. What’s more, studying also boosts your knowledge stat.

Take on the Big Bang Burger Challenge

Studying isn’t the only way to boost your guts in Persona 5, however. In Shibuya Station, you’ll be able to take on the Big Bang Burger Challenge, which will earn you guts every time you try. In fact, the challenge will reward you with guts even when you fail, however, you’ll, of course, win bonus guts for successfully completing the challenge.

Because this challenge can be completed multiple times and offers a guaranteed payout, it’s easily one of the most efficient ways to raise your guts in Persona 5.

Other Methods

There’s plenty of other little ways to raise your guts in Persona 5, too. For example, little activities like going to the movies, drinking hot coffee, finding and reading books will all give you a boost when it comes to raising your guts. With that in mind, it’s well worth your time to keep your eyes open whilst traversing the vibrant world of Persona 5.

In fact, as you get further into the game, you’ll find even more ways to raise that all important guts stat.

Following its initial release in Japan last year, Atlus released Persona 5 for PlayStation 4 players across the globe on April 4, and it’s already looking like a big hit. According to Eurogamer, in its first few days on the shelves, Atlus has shifted over 1.5 million copies of Persona 5, effectively tripling the amount Persona 4 sold in its first year.

Considering the niche appeal of the Persona franchise, 1.5 million is definitely a healthy number of sales for Atlus, especially as aforementioned, in comparison to Persona 4. When Persona 4 released on PlayStation 2 in 2008, it sold under 500,000 copies in its first year. With that in mind, Persona 5 can definitely be considered a success for Atlus.

Persona 5 has attracted a good deal of critical acclaim too. According to WWG, the game is currently tied for highest rated Japanese RPG of all time on Metacritic, sitting alongside Chrono Cross and Final Fantasy IX, which are widely perceived as two of the genre’s best releases. It also means that reviewers liked Persona 5 more than they did Final Fantasy VII, Dragon Quest VIII, Xenogears, and Chrono Trigger– all of which are considered to be classics of their time.

With the surprising success of Persona 5 amongst Western gamers, Atlus will likely be keen to follow suit with the next release in the Persona series.

