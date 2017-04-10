Spotify’s ‘Technical Issue’ Cost Harry Style’s New Single Off The Top Spot On Streaming

Harry Styles has just recently released his first solo track Sign of the Times last Friday, which had his fans clamoring to have the new song on repeat. Unfortunately, a technical glitch from Spotify rendered the former One Direction member’s new single missing. This angered Hazza’s fans and they took to social media to express their frustrations.

i even wanted to stream sott but spotify isn't working also :// — alexa loves harry❥ (@hhrrystyIes) April 10, 2017

I hate @Spotify !! Never can get #SOTT by @Harry_Styles to play, never mind have it on repeat ???????? pic.twitter.com/4mluvrPf8z — Lori loves music (@hopkins_lori) April 10, 2017

Variety reached out to Spotify regarding the incident, and a rep confirmed that “a technical issue for both Free and Premium” had occurred. The streaming service then advised its 50-million user base to reinstall the Spotify app and to flush the cache.

Unfortunately, the glitch prevented Harry Styles’ song to be part of Spotify’s New Music Friday for a couple of hours. Fans called on the streaming service to give back the streams that Harry undoubtedly lost.

@Spotify @Harry_Styles I need a better apology and 5,000,000 plays added or we beefin — STREAM SOTT PLS (@modelhestyles) April 8, 2017

@Spotify @Harry_Styles We still lost millions of streams..are we going to gain the lost streams!? — #SOTT (@alwaystylinsonn) April 8, 2017

@Spotify @Harry_Styles Y'all should add on a couple million streams to the song to make it up to him tho — K (@hestyles52) April 8, 2017

Meanwhile, fans headed to Styles’ official Vevo account on YouTube and within 24 hours, Sign of the Times racked up 6.4 million plays. However, according to the Mirror UK, the former 1D star still needs to catch up with Ed Sheeran’s Shape of You, which is still leading the Billboard charts.

Top of the charts or not, Harry’s debut as a solo artist is still no easy feat. Styles’ decision to break away from the success of his former group, One Direction, might not be a bad idea after all. Talking to Most Requested Live on Saturday, Styles revealed his satisfaction on his single’s release.

“Working on something so long and kind of liking something so much and eventually getting to a point where you want to kind of share it and put it out, I’m happy that it’s kind of out there now,” Harry said.

Styles also revealed that Sign of the Times was the quickest song that he did in the album. What started on the piano, ended with a song within hours. He said it was “kind of cool to have it go through that process and now have it on the radio.”

“With the record in general, anytime you’re putting something of yourself out there–it’s a different feeling from anything else. Kind of with the whole album, to be honest, it feels very, very different. But it feels cool to be putting my stuff I guess, out there. It’s exciting as well.”

Of course, since the single is already out, the next question is when will the album be released? Styles revealed that although he can’t say exactly when, the album will be out pretty soon.

Meanwhile, Harry is set to guest on Saturday Night Live (SNL) next Saturday with Jimmy Fallon as the host. According to Hazza, he’s looking forward to being onstage once again and performing with the new band. Which lead fans to ask if Harry will release his album within the week.

“SNL is definitely the most vulnerable you feel ever performing. I think it’s the most live you ever are. Am looking forward to being onstage again and performing again and being with the new band. I think it will be a good time.”

Harry also debuts his acting chops in a new movie titled Dunkirk. According to the singer, filming the Christopher Nolan film was a real challenge. The former One Direction member stars alongside big names in the movie industry as Tom Hardy, Cillian Murphy, Mark Rylance and Kenneth Branagh. Dunkirk is a film about a battle which happened in World War II.

Have a glimpse of the trailer below. The film will be released on July 21 this year.

[Featured Image by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images]