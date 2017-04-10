Netflix May 2017: Sneak Peek At What’s Being Removed So Far

While we are only a little more than a week into the month of April, Netflix subscribers like to have as much notice as possible when it comes to movies and TV series being removed from the Netflix library. Fortunately, What’s On Netflix has already published the list of what’s being removed during the first two days of May of 2017.

As most Netflix subscribers know, April 2017 has been – and will continue to be – a very hard month as a ton of FOX titles are slowly expiring and being removed from the library. Is May of 2017 going to be just as hard on Netflix subscribers in terms of what is being removed? Keep reading to find out.

The following contains a list of titles currently on Netflix U.S. that are set to expire during May of 2017. Typically, Netflix subscribers are given 30 days’ notice when a title is going to expire. According to What’s On Netflix, it is worth nothing that some of this content could be renewed by Netflix before May of 2017 arrives. At this time, however, these titles are set to expire next month.

Scheduled For Removal On May 1

12 Years Promise (Season 1)

Air Disasters (Season 2)

Apocalypse: World War II (Season 1)

China’s Forbidden City (2 Episodes)

Civil War 360 (3 Episodes)

David Attenborough’s Rise of the Animals: Triumph of the Vertebrates (2 Episodes)

Last (Season 1)

Psychic Investigators (Season 2)

The Real Story (Season 1)

Secrets of the Third Reich (Season 1)

Speed Kills (2 Seasons)

Truly Strange: The Secret Life of Breasts – (1 Episode)

Urban Legends (Season 3)

Scheduled For Removal On May 2

N.T Farm (3 Seasons)

Blue Exorcist (Season 1)

Good Luck Charlie (4 Seasons)

Kickin’ It (4 Seasons)

Scrubs (9 Seasons)

Totally Spies! (Season 1)

Twisted (Season 1)

If any of the titles above have been collecting dust on your watch list, you are going to want to find time to watch them in the next few weeks as they are scheduled for removal during the first two days of May 2017.

What’s Being Removed During The Remainder Of April 2017?

Need a refresher on what else is being pulled from the Netflix library for April 2017? Keep reading for a complete list of what’s being removed during the remainder of the month.

Scheduled For Removal On April 10

Legit(Season 1)

Flower Girl

Scheduled For Removal On April 14

The Lazarus Effect

Scheduled For Removal On April 15

A Fantastic Fear of Everything

Scheduled For Removal On April 17

American Dad!(Season 6)

Scheduled For Removal On April 26

The Nutty Professor 2: Facing the Fear

Scheduled For Removal On April 30

Under the Tuscan Sun

The Mirror

Born to Defense

The Defender

For the most part, Netflix subscribers seemed to agree the more heartbreaking removals occurred at the beginning of April. Above, however, is the complete list of what’s being removed over the next few weeks. ­

Other Netflix Stories On Inquisitr

Netflix April 2017: What’s Being Removed And Added?

Netflix March 2017: Best Movies Added This Month

Netflix Movie News: Adam Sandler Signs Deal For Four More Movies

What’s On Netflix has been encouraging Netflix subscribers to work their way through their watch list and finish anything that isn’t original Netflix content as the streaming giant appears to continue to be moving towards being loaded with original Netflix content and less loaded with content owned by someone else that they are streaming thanks to licensing and contracts. Naturally, Netflix would save a significant amount of money if they focused on streaming content they owned instead of paying other networks such as Freeform and CW to stream content they don’t own.

As per usual, Inquisitr will continue to keep you updated on titles that are being added and removed from Netflix. Are there any TV shows or movies on the list above that you are hoping to watch before they get removed in April or May of 2017? Share your thoughts with us in the comments found down below.

[Featured Image by Denys Prykhodov/ShutterStock]