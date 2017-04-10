Dylan O’Brien Update: Completing ‘American Assassin,’ ‘Teen Wolf, And ‘Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure’

Dylan O’Brien star of Teen Wolf is back to work with a vengeance after a nearly fatal accident on the set of Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure last year. O’Brien has been completing all the projects, including American Assassin, that had to be postponed due to his injuries which were significantly worse than initially reported.

Teen Wolf’s Dylan O’Brien suffered severe head and facial injuries last year, when he was attempting to climb from one vehicle to another in a stunt that went terribly wrong on the Set of Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure. Read more about the accident and Dylan O’Brien’s long road to recovery on the Inquisitr.

Dylan O’Brien returned to work on the set of American Assassin in November, working again for the first time since last March. Dylan also squeezed in time this winter to complete his scenes for Teen Wolf season 6B where he portrays Stiles on Teen Wolf.

Teen Wolf’s final season will air during the summer of 2017, and reportedly Stiles has completed his scenes early, in order to complete Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure. Dylan O’Brien will appear in the last 10 episodes of Teen Wolf according to Celebeat.

Dylan O’Brien’s starring role in American Assassin seems to be a wrap. The film is scheduled to hit theaters September 15 according to Just Jarred.

Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure is currently being filmed in South Africa this year. Stars reported to Capetown in early March according to Channel 24. Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure is scheduled for release January 12, 2018.

Dylan O’Brien, Tyler Posey and the rest of the Teen Wolf cast will not be together for another season so ending that storyline should be interesting. Executive Producer Jeff Davis will be wrapping up all the loose ends and sealing up the plot. That means all those nagging questions will be answered.

The Teen Wolf storyline will pick up a few months after the mid-season finale left off, and fans will be seeing Dylan O’Brien, though the producer did not comment on how much screen time the Maze Runner actor will have. O’Brien has been splitting his time between, Teen Wolf, Maze Runner, and American Assassin franchises. Davis told TV Line a little about the plot.

“It’s something new, but also old. Scott and his supernatural friends become pariahs once again. They’re feared and hunted. It’s very much a season of fear. Our inspiration was H.P. Lovecraft, so you’re going to be seeing a lot of dark horror in the next season. We have some really disgusting stuff coming up.”

Dylan O’Brien will portray a much more mature role in American Assassin. The Teen Wolf actor will be showcasing his talents for both drama and action, in this CIA thriller. American Assassin was filmed in Rome, Italy.

With Teen Wolf in its final season and Maze Runner in its third and final installment, since it is a trilogy, Dylan O’Brien has graduated to more adult roles. American Assassin promises to be a game changer for the Teen Wolf heartthrob.

Dylan O’Brien Has Not Completely Recovered From Full Facial Reconstruction Surgery After ‘Maze Runner’ Accident

‘Teen Wolf’s’ Dylan O’Brien Returned To Work, But Are Injuries From The ‘Maze Runner’ Accident Still A Risk To His Health?

Dylan O’Brien Returns To ‘Teen Wolf’ And ‘American Assassin’ Sets: Will He Return To ‘Maze Runner 3’?

Dylan O’Brien Returns To ‘Maze Runner 3’ One Year After A Nearly Fatal Accident

Dylan O’Brien Missed On ‘Teen Wolf’ Amid Ratings Drop: Tyler Posey Says ‘I Know He Wants To Be Here’

Dylan O’Brien’s role in Teen Wolf is complete, American Assassin is also a wrap, and now Dylan is about a month into his work on Maze Runner 3: The Death Cure.

[Featured Image by Ari Perilstein/Getty Images]