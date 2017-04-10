Are Kate Middleton And Prince William ‘Lazy’? Prince Charles Displeased With Royal Couple’s Numerous Photo Ops

Kate Middleton and Prince William are among the most talked about public figures nowadays, which may be why they have a lot of photos circulating online—both official and unofficial. But while many of us who welcome the imagery of what many consider a fairy tale love affair, it seems as though there are those who see this matter as a sign of laziness, including William’s father, Prince Charles.

In fact, a tell-all biography for the British royalty titled Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life written by Sally Bedell Smith reveals that he is quite displeased with the number of photo ops Kate and Prince William have during their royal visits.

According to Vogue’s insight about the book, Kate Middleton and Prince William’s royal trips usually become food for the internet because they have a lot of photos circulating online. This, says the article, has already been an issue for Prince Charles who thinks that even their first official tour as newlyweds that included stops in Canada and California “had a few too many photo ops.”

In a report from Celeb Dirty Laundry, the tell-all book’s author Sally Bedell Smith noted how Prince Charles criticizes the way the royal couple treats many of “their overseas visits like personal vacations” and appear “to live for photo ops.”

On top of that, the outlet describes how the prince, who is next in line for the throne, sees Kate Middleton and Prince William’s attitude toward royal duties as an extended honeymoon because they oftentimes act like celebrities and do not take their responsibilities seriously.

Of course, this is something that the royal fans like about the couple who never shies away from cameras even when they are on official royal trips.

Still, there are some who have the same thoughts as Prince Charles, especially ones about Kate who is being criticized for being “work-shy,” as described in a previous report from Celeb Dirty Laundry that analyzes their tasks as effective Brexit ambassadors—albeit unwitting ones.

Circling back to the tell-all book about Prince Charles, Vogue also revealed a lot more information that has never been made public until now, particularly about Kate Middleton and Prince William. Among these interesting tidbits is the fact that the Royal couple experienced a major—and very expensive—home renovation after they exchanged vows.

Describing their previous home, Vogue said: “Prince William had to duck down to walk around the couple’s previous home, because its ceilings were so low.”

After they got married, the couple’s Kensington Palace apartment, which already has 20 rooms, underwent a $6 million renovation, while their country home called “Anmer Hall” was improved with alterations worth $2 million.

But while he does not approve of a lot of things Kate Middleton and Prince William have been doing, Prince Charles may not have the last word about it. According to Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton, a principal private secretary who worked for the Duke and Duchess as well as Prince Harry, Prince William is a lot like the Queen.

“William is like his grandmother…. He gets on with his duty, dedicates himself to doing the job…. [He’s] looking at ‘the long game.’ “

As many rumors surface about the Queen and whether or not she approves of the royal couple, the tell-all book revealed that she has been “cool” with the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, especially during the planning of their wedding. Apparently, Prince William was given a list of 700 people whom they should invite to their wedding and approached his grandmother about it.

“Get rid of it,” the Queen reportedly told him before sharing her advice to the young royal.

“Start from your friends and then we’ll add those we need to in due course. It’s your day.”

