‘Days Of Our Lives’ Spoilers: A Martinez Talks Salem Exit, Eduardo’s Women, And The Many Writer Changes

Days Of Our Lives fans are saying farewell to yet another Salem resident. A Martinez, who plays Eduardo Hernandez, is leaving the long-running series. In a recent interview, the actor talked about the exit, Eduardo’s women, and the many writer changes.

DOOL spoilers might be ahead. Do not continue reading unless you want to know about the character’s exit from the NBC soap opera.

This week, Eduardo will be arrested on Days Of Our Lives two years after arriving in Salem. As fans recall, when Martinez first appeared, he was trying to get in his children’s good graces after being out of the picture for most of their lives. At the time, it seemed like Gabi Hernandez (Camila Banus) was the only one willing to give him a chance. However, Rafe (Galen Gering) eventually forgave his father. Even though Dario (Jordi Vilasuso) never really got over things, he did form a business partnership with Eduardo. However, the two were not completely legit with their business practices. There is also the big war between the Hernandez, Kiriakis, and DiMera families.

In the latest issue of Soap Opera Digest, Martinez spoke about his role on DOOL. Even though things have come to an abrupt end, at least to viewers, he doesn’t regret the experience. When he was on One Life To Live as Ray, the actor was disappointed in a lot of the decisions he made. In particular, he put Ray in such a dark box. With Days Of Our Lives, Martinez enjoyed playing a fun and fluid character.

The actor also spoke about the many writer changes. There have been quite a few in the last few years on the NBC soap opera. Fans are not the only ones that notice.

“It was [former co-head writer] Josh Griffith who lobbied for me to come on the show and be him [Eduardo]. That is also part of the playing field now in this industry. There tends to be a lot of shifting in the writing ranks compared to what it used to be, so that’s definitely part of it.”

Martinez even mentioned that there were times when Eduardo Hernandez was left out on a limb instead of being given a good storyline. This is especially true considering the women in Eduardo’s life: Eve Donovan, Adriana Hernandez, and Kate Roberts.

“It was weird the way certain things got truncated so quickly. I thought the characters of Eve and Eduardo had a future. Then, Kassie [dePaiva] departs suddenly. That was off the table. They brought in Alma [Delfina], who was wonderful. Then, the same thing happened to her. The work with Lauren [Koslow] has been great. She is an anchor there for a reason. She delivers at an impeccably deep level with tremendous consistency.”

For Days Of Our Lives fans wondering if this is the end of Eduardo, Martinez teases that his character is not dead. There is always a chance of him or the character of Eduardo Hernandez returning someday.

“Eduardo’s not dead. I think that the things that he has going with the characters who are still on the canvas are compelling [and] leave open the possibility of him coming back. I don’t know to what degree that’s wishful thinking on my part or how real it is, it just felt in the playing of it and the vibe I get from talking to people [that it is a possibility]. A lot of people really liked what got done. My assumption is that it’s a possibility and it’s something that I’d like to see.”

What do you think of what A Martinez had to say about Eduardo on Days Of Our Lives?

