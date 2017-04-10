Kim Kardashian Gets Anxiety At Kanye West’s Concert Before Hospitalization

Kim Kardashian became overwhelmed with anxiety on the latest episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians before her husband Kanye West had a breakdown and had to be hospitalized.

Kim suffered anxiety reacclimating

Kim Kardashian revealed that she suffered from terrible anxiety following her first few public appearances after the Paris robbery. According to People, the 36-year-old reality star had to be rushed out of the auditorium during Kanye West’s concert within minutes of sitting down.

“I just want to disappear for a little bit. I have to do what makes me feel comfortable.”

Khloe deals with Caitlyn

Khloe also dealt with her unresolved issues with her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner.

The 32-year-old was still angry at how she handled her transition from a man to a woman.

“She hurt her children and she really devastated my mom and push come to shove I am always going to be team Kris Jenner.”

Khloe wound up having a sit-down conversation with Jenner where she expressed her feelings of protection over her mom and the fact that she had her own personal issues to deal with.

“It was very hard for me to experience a lot of new things so quickly and still feeling like I have to protect my mom and certain things that were happening where I felt like they might not have been the most positive. But then I was also like, this isn’t even my fight to fight anymore. I have my own s**t to deal with, so why don’t you guys figure that stuff out. But I don’t think Caitlyn is a bad person at all.”

A Dream appearance

The newest Kardashian member Dream Renee Kardashian made an appearance on the most recent Keeping Up With The Kardashians episode.

Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna’s infant baby was born and the whole family, minus Kim, gathered at the hospital to meet their newest addition.

Kanye’s breakdown

After dealing with her own anxieties, Kim Kardashian found out that her husband Kanye West had been suffering from stress and exhaustion throughout his Saint Pablo world tour.

Kim began to worry about her husband after he lost his voice on stage and feared he was overworking himself.

“Kanye had a show in Sacramento and he performed a few songs and left early. I feel really bad for the people that missed out on that show and I know that he cares about his fans so much.”

Kanye canceled the remainder of his Saint Pablo tour, which had 21 shows to go until the end.

While in NYC for an event honoring her late father, Kardashian got a call that something had happened to Kanye.

The rapper was hospitalized for being “extremely sleep deprived” and was suffering from exhaustion. He remained in the hospital for over a week, through the Thanksgiving holiday, with Kim by his side the entire time.

Although viewers are just seeing the events play out on Keeping Up With The Kardashians, in reality, this happened to the Kardashian-West family months ago and they are doing their best to grow and strengthen from their experiences.

Keeping the love alive

Kim and Kanye were just spotted out on a date night on Saturday this weekend. Getting away from their two children to focus on themselves, Kim wore a long fur coat as she stepped out with her husband for a romantic evening, according to previous reports by the Inquisitr.

