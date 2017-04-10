Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez Instagram Official, Cozy Up For Yankees Game At Home

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’ relationship is Instagram official after the singer shared a photo of the pair cozied up to watch the Yankees game at home together on Saturday.

It’s official!

Jennifer Lopez confirmed her relationship with Alex Rodriguez on Instagram on Saturday after she posted a picture of their feet in matching white sneakers, crossed over each other and relaxing on the couch together for the Yankees Game, according to People.

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez’ relationship started out as a casual fling but has turned into a full-blown relationship. The singer and the former Yankees player were first spotted together back in January.

#saturdayvibes A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 8, 2017 at 3:08pm PDT

Whirlwind romance

Since then, the couple has been spending a whole lot of time together— vacationing together in the Bahamas, working out together, meeting each other’s families, and even talking about a potential future together.

A few weeks ago, J.Lo shared a snap of her and A-Rod on her Instagram story but quickly deleted the photo. Now, it looks like the singer is ready to share her new relationship with the public.

“They have been dating for a few weeks. She seems excited. He has been around her family and she really likes that he is a dad. She is aware, though, that he is a ladies’ man too and is being cautious.”

Jennifer had given fans other clues on social media like the fact that she had liked a photo Rodriguez had shared on Instagram when he announced his new role as an MLB analyst for Fox Sports.

“J-Rod”

Fans have already dubbed the celebrity couple “J-Rod” and are excited to see that Lopez, 47, seems to have found love again.

Sources close to the singer claim that she “loves dating him.”

“They both had a long work week.” “They were happy to spend a quiet Saturday at home before going for a late dinner. Jennifer is still very happy. All she talks about is A-Rod.”

Glam by @scottbarnes68 @chrisappleton1 @robzangardi @tombachik???????????????????? A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Apr 6, 2017 at 8:29pm PDT

A-Rod was first to speak out

A-Rod was the first to officially confirm his relationship with Lopez when he appeared on The View and couldn’t stop raving about his new girlfriend, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

“It’s obvious.” “We’re having a great time, she’s an amazing, amazing girl, and one of the smartest human beings I’ve ever met and also an incredible mother.”

Lopez was formerly linked to rapper Drake for a short while in the winter. The singer shares two children, nine-year-old twins, with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Rodriguez also has two children, Natasha, 12, and Ella, 8, with his ex Cynthia Scurtis.

Me and this beautiful lil marshmallow… #shesstillacoconut #mamasbabygirl #luckyme A post shared by Jennifer Lopez (@jlo) on Mar 3, 2017 at 12:19pm PST

A-Rod and J.Lo have apparently known each other for about twelve years already, with their paths crossing a few times but the timing having never been right.

With a perfect couple name like “J-Rod” and all that they have in common, this celebrity couple may be one that ends up sticking.

