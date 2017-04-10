Captain America: Is Steve Rodgers Really a Hydra-Nazi, or Will He Be Redeemed?

The decision made last year by Marvel Comics to have Captain America turn out to have been a Hydra agent throughout his entire career is controversial to say the least. But given the frequency with which such changes get reversed – remember that Superman came back from the dead – is it possible that Captain America will soon be redeemed as well?

Cursed Image. They are putting Captain America in Hydra again. ???? pic.twitter.com/u2oFqV9mUb — Apollo Justice (@ifapollojustice) April 9, 2017

After all, the character of Captain America has stood for everything American since his inception, from fighting Nazis in the 40s to smashing communists in the 50s. Learning that he is tied to Hydra – which in in the Marvel universe was directly linked to Nazi Germany – was a real body blow for his fans. And as noted by Nerdist, they made their displeasure known to Marvel Comics.

It was hard for them to accept that the man who socked Hitler in the jaw could really be a Hydra agent. It had to be a trick, kike that dream where Bobby Ewing seemed to die on Dallas, only to be alive again once his wife woke up.

But according to Polygon, writer Nick Spencer – the man behind this huge change – isn’t indicating any plans to change direction any time soon. In fact, Marvel seems to be laying out a long term plot in which Captain America will be continuing to spin his nefarious web.

Captain America Kills [SPOILER] For Glory of Hydra – https://t.co/f28wDSekQQ pic.twitter.com/w5iMW8sCYW — Screen Rant (@screenrant) April 7, 2017

Of course, it’s important to keep in mind that comics these days are desperate to make sales, which means changes like this are often done just for their shock value. The heyday of comics is long past –despite how it might seem with all the superhero movies hitting the screens.

But rest assured, at some point in the near future, this will all change again and Captain America will be back to his old self and none the worse for wear. It’s as inevitable as Marvel’s upcoming sales report.

[Featured Image by Marvel Film]