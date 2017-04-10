Kirsten Storms Returns To Social Media During ‘General Hospital’ Absence, Could She Be Back As Maxie Soon?

General Hospital star Kirsten Storms is currently on a leave of absence and fans dearly miss her as Maxie on the soap. This is not the first time that the actress has taken a break from playing the role, but this time around, little has been said about the reasons behind her break. Storms also has stayed away from social media for the past couple of months, but she has just returned and this is giving General Hospital fans hope that Kirsten may be returning as Maxie relatively soon.

While General Hospital fans still do not know anything specific about Kirsten Storms’ leave of absence this time, the actress did pop back up on social media and this got her supporters buzzing. Kirsten posted a close-up photo of herself and simply added the caption “What’s up?” with a hashtag of “morning,” but that was enough to get fans talking.

What's up? #morning A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Apr 7, 2017 at 8:15am PDT

The post garnered more than 1,000 comments and 15,000 “likes” and General Hospital viewers were quick to notice that Storms looks healthy and strong in the photo. While Storms and the show have said little about this leave of absence, many have been concerned that it was health-related, as that is what was behind the previous leave she took last year. The fact that she looks so great in the new post gives Kirsten’s supporters hope that she’s doing well and perhaps getting closer to returning to the set as Maxie.

As General Hospital fans will remember, last spring Storms took a leave from the role of Maxie. After a fair amount of speculation swirled, she shared via her social media pages that she was dealing with some skin issues that had become significant enough that she needed to take a break and take care of herself for a bit. Days of Our Lives star Molly Burnett stepped into the role during Kirsten’s absence, and luckily, Storms didn’t need to be away for long.

This time around, Kirsten hasn’t detailed anything about her need to be away and General Hospital fans have been worried. She hadn’t posted anything on Twitter or Instagram since mid-February, and unlike when she addressed her skin issues, Storms did not reveal any specifics to her supporters regarding this break. In addition, the show decided not to recast the role of Maxie, instead sending her off to Portland for a new job and some time with daughter Georgie.

I know where her silly side comes from. ???? @brandonjbarash A post shared by Kirsten Storms (@kirstenstorms) on Feb 9, 2017 at 9:49pm PST

In addition to the recent photo on Instagram, Kirsten did tweet a couple of times over the weekend thanking everybody for their birthday wishes. Prior to this current hiatus, Storms was typically a frequent poster on social media, so her silence has had many concerned. In fact, prior to these new posts from the past few days, the last photo the General Hospital actress shared on Instagram was about two months ago and it showed her with daughter Harper and ex-husband Brandon Barash, who played Johnny Zacchara on the show.

Is this return to social media a sign that Kirsten is close to returning as Maxie on General Hospital? It is too soon to know that for certain, but her supporters certainly see this as a good sign. Obviously, sending Maxie to Portland for a new job opportunity is quite open-ended, so whenever the actress is ready to return it will be easy to bring her character back to Port Charles.

People are bummed that there’s been so little activity with Maxie and Nathan on General Hospital since their wedding, but everybody is hopeful that things will heat up with Storms is able to return. Regardless of what is happening that led to Kirsten’s leave of absence, General Hospital fans are rooting for her and hope that she will be back again sooner rather than later.

[Featured image by Mark Davis/Getty Images]