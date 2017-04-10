‘Shahs Of Sunset’ Reza Farahan Flaunts Massive 40-Pound Weight Loss After Months Of Intense Workout Regimens

Reza Farahan of Shah’s Of Sunset drops 40-pounds after working for several months under an intense workout regiment. The Shahs of Sunset star revealed his svelte new body to his followers on Instagram and Twitter this week. Reza has been working up a sweat in the gym and shedding major pounds since December of 2016. Farahan, 43, proudly posted side-by-side photos to gauge his weight loss.

“Does my face look different? On the left is December 20th 2016 and 40lbs heavier and the right is a photo I just snapped!… I’m almost there, but I’m not gonna rest until I have a six pack! I’m actually going to try to be healthier and have a better body than I had in my 20’s, and a bitch was lookin’ fly back then.”

In another post, the reality star showed off his weight loss transformation near his chest and stomach area.

“I wanted to get my body back to where it used to be in my 20’s and 30’s!.”

Reza admitted that the weight loss process was a tough one but he was “diligent and militant” and feels awesome.

Along with the before-and-after pictures, Reza said he has been documenting his workout routines, including the long intense runs on the treadmill and barbell exercises.

Farahan is set on being in better shape than he was when he was younger when it comes to health and fitness.

Recently, new mom, Asa Soltan has returned to social media. The Shahs of Sunset star posted her first photo since giving birth to her first child, Soltan Jackson. Asa gave birth at the end of January and thanked her fans for their support during this exciting time in her life.

“Lovers, I’m back! Actually I never left. In fact, I’ve never been more present. I have been in solitude, honoring life with my newborn son Soltan, cherishing our bond, celebrating in gratitude our new family, and getting to know each other now that he is outside my belly and in the world.”

Asa added that motherhood has been magical and the greatest honor she’s been blessed to receive.

“Being a mother is the greatest honor and the most special experience possible. It’s also very tough. I salute all you mothers out there. You are angels.”

At the end of her message to followers, Asa revealed that she would not be posting adorable snapshots of her son any time soon.

“I will not be posting pictures of Soltan. Thank you for respecting our privacy. Beaming beautiful love into everyone’s life.”

Asa and Jermaine Jackson Jr. have kept their relationship out of the public eye but have been dating for several years.

