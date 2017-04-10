Khloe Kardashian And Tristan Thompson Share Polaroid Photo Amid Wedding, Marriage Rumors

Khloe Kardashian shared a picture of a Polaroid photo on Saturday night amid rumors that the two are planning a wedding.

Khloe’s in love

???? US???? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Apr 8, 2017 at 11:38pm PDT

Khloe Kardashian posted a throwback picture of a Polaroid from her boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s birthday bash last month, according to People.

Khloe had thrown her new man a gold-themed party and invited all of his friends to celebrate with them.

The photo showed Tristan with his arms wrapped around Khloe and big smiles all around.

The Cleveland Cavaliers player has also been sharing lots of photos of his girlfriend, recently posting a photo from one of his vacations with Kardashian.

❤️???????? A post shared by Tristan Thompson (@realtristan13) on Feb 24, 2017 at 7:02pm PST

She goes to him

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was first linked to the NBA player back in September. Since then, the couple has been close, with Khloe flying out to Ohio to spend time with Thompson much of the time.

“Khloe has been spending a lot of time in Cleveland with Tristan.” “She’s very supportive of him, and they are getting serious. They really dig each other a lot, and she’s planning to spend more and more time out there with him.

Even Khloe’s mother and manager Kris Jenner approves of her daughter’s new man and thinks that they look “really cute” together.

Kardashian revealed that she could definitely see herself moving to Cleveland saying, “I actually love Cleveland. Everyone is so nice there. I love the four seasons. I love that it snows. I spent Christmas there and it was — snow. I’m not used to that.”

Wedding rumors

The couple is now facing rumors that they are already engaged and planning a wedding, according to other reports by the Inquisitr.

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Jan 1, 2017 at 7:49pm PST

Celebrity Insider confirmed from close sources that Khloe is expecting him to pop the question sometime soon.

“Khloe’s holding out hope that eventually, Tristan will propose to her. She loves him and could see herself holding him down, being by his side for the long run and spending the rest of her life with him.” “Obviously, Khloe isn’t going to force Tristan to marry her. But marriage is something she definitely wants to experience again and with T.If he were to pop that question and put a ring on it, she’d say yes in a second!”

❤️ A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 5, 2017 at 12:20pm PST

Sooner rather than later

The Good Apparel denim designer was previously married to former NBA player Lamar Odom. Khloe has expressed her desire to settle down and start a family since before she married Odom.

JUST DROPPED on goodamerican.com! Our new @goodamerican Bombshell denim shorts are here! Perfect for festival season and summertime!! #GoodAmerican???????? A post shared by Khloé (@khloekardashian) on Mar 30, 2017 at 9:22am PDT

Khloe allegedly “wants a classy engagement ring with lots of carats,” according to Life & Style.

The reality star is hoping for an engagement within the next few weeks!

Do you think Khloe Kardashian is rushing into an engagement with Tristan Thompson? Let us know in the comments section below!

