WWE News: Dean Ambrose and Renee Young Could Be Next WWE Couple to Wrestle a Match Together

The WWE Universe is aware of the relationship between Dean Ambrose and Renee Young, but they could be the next couple to be brought to WWE television for a match. Over the past few months, WWE officials have embraced featuring The Miz and Maryse and especially John Cena and Nikki Bella on WWE programming. Their feud and match at Wrestlemania 33 turned out to be a great success for the company.

Dean Ambrose and Renee Young have been featured as a couple regularly on Total Divas. Their relationship has also been acknowledged during a recent feud between The Lunatic Fringe and The Miz on SmackDown, but the angle was scrapped for a variety of reasons. Instead, Cena and Nikki vs. Miz and Maryse took place on the grandest stage of them all, but WWE fans are still curious about Renee’s WWE future in the ring.

A few months back, Renee Young was asked if she had undergone any training or if she would be interested in wrestling for WWE and she had the following response on Booker T’s Heated Conversations podcast:

“With anything with WWE, you’ve got to be prepared for anything. How do I know Vince isn’t going to call me and go, “Hey, PS, you’re going to be in the eight-woman tag match – you’d better know how to throw a dropkick”? Do I have any training under my belt? Absolutely not… it’s more so being open to the idea of doing something like that just in case.”

Since WWE has been featuring rivalry between WWE couples recently, the topic of Renee wrestling came up during an interview with Dean Ambrose. While talking with Inside the Ropes, Ambrose has the following to say about his potentially wrestling a match with Renee very similar to what just happened at Wrestlemania.

“I think it would be a… nobody would ever be able to look at her the same way again. She’s known as a bubbly, bright personality. Everybody loves Renee. She’s a sweetheart of Canada. I know a different side of her, and if that were to be unleashed, the rage and the fury of just anger and nails, if that all got on TV it might… it’s bad news, you know what I mean? It’s still a PG product and I don’t think we can have that kind of violence unleashed on any women and I don’t want to see that ugliness but I kind of do. I’ll just tell ya I fear for the poor soul who pissed her off.”

Ambrose is right about the way the WWE Universe sees Renee Young, which means a rivalry would have to be extremely personal for her to get involved in a match, especially considering her lack of training. If WWE officials had a specific idea, she could begin training to be able to handle herself in the ring for one match. A lot of people would be interested to see Young do something so radically different, especially with Ambrose.

It’s also important to acknowledge that not everyone is fit to compete in the ring. The WWE Universe loves Renee Young, but WWE has brought announcers and other on-air talents into the ring that have resulted in some bad segments and matches in the past. It can be risky to bring a non-wrestler into the ring for a match.

Many people would also complain about an untrained performer getting time on WWE television over other WWE Superstars. The point is keeping Renee out of the ring may be for the best., but the right rivalry could give her the opportunity to perform in the ring and present Renee Young and Dean Ambrose in a new light.

[Featured Image by WWE]