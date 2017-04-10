When Is The ‘Dancing With The Stars’ Finale? Who’s Favored To Win The Season 24 Mirrorball Trophy?

The Dancing with the Stars Season 24 finale is still several weeks away but the frontrunners for this season are already emerging, including at least one dancer who didn’t initially top the list of predicted winners.

When will the DWTS finale air on ABC and who is favored to win the Season 24 Mirrorball trophy? Here are the latest predictions and some info on the live season finale that will end yet another entertaining season of ABC’s popular ballroom dance competition.

Although the network has yet to confirm the date for the season finale, the spring season typically ends one week before the new season of The Bachelorette airs on ABC.

The Bustle reports that The Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay’s season begins on Monday, May 22, so Dancing with the Stars fans can expect the Mirrorball Trophy winner to be crowned on May 15 unless the network decides to air the finale on a Sunday (May 21).

Of course, the finale could air sooner than the 22 of May if back-to-back episodes are aired over the next few weeks, so keep a close listen at the end of each show — host Tom Bergeron will keep you in-the-know.

Who is predicted to compete in the finals and go on to win the DWTS Season 24 Mirrorball trophy?

Before the season got underway, Gold Derby made some early predictions about this season’s potential winner. At that time, the site indicated that Olympic gold medal-winning gymnast Simone Biles was “the woman to beat with 2/3 odds of winning the Mirrorball trophy.”

However, as the weeks pass and the celebrity dancers continue to improve, there have been some changes not only in the predictions — and not just from sites who figure out the odds.

Of course, Simone is doing great, as expected, but she’s clearly not the only frontrunner. Initially, Gold Derby gave Fifth Harmony singer Normani Kordei a third place win this season but by Week 3 (April 3), they moved her to a tie for first place with Simone Biles.

Their predictions are based on some rather unscientific polling of Dancing with the Stars fans. However, considering votes from fans factor into who stays and who goes each week, there could be some merit to these predictions.

So, let’s talk a bit about Normani Kordei. It’s clear she has great dance moves and can command the stage, but she certainly wasn’t one of the names that popped up when people started talking potential winners for Season 24.

We're so excited that @FifthHarmony will be stopping by #DWTS on Monday to show their support for @NormaniKordei! pic.twitter.com/Zb0uUKAPy7 — Official DWTS (@DancingABC) April 8, 2017

Simone Biles and Glee actress Heather Morris seemed to be the clear frontrunners this season. Now Normani seems to have a really good shot at making it to at least the finals, if not all the way to the Mirrorball trophy.

Buddy TV writer Derek Stauffer also thinks Normani has emerged as a frontrunner, noting that she may have been overlooked initially but she’s is no “impossible to ignore.”

@normanikordei has always been a superstar. ???? Now it's time for her to shine in the spotlight! #MostMemorableYear #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 9, 2017 at 6:44pm PDT

“In all the talk and hype about Heather Morris, Simone Biles, and Nancy Kerrigan, Fifth Harmony’s Normani Kordei got a little overlooked,” Stauffer writes. “Three weeks into season 24 it is almost impossible to ignore Normani — especially now that she might have just emerged as the frontrunner of the season after a fantastic foxtrot with partner Val Chmerkovskiy.”

Last week (Week 3, Vegas Night), Normani topped the leaderboard with a score of 34. And this week during her performance on “Most Memorable Year” night (April 10), she will have a few extra supporters in the audience, perhaps boosting her scores even higher.

According to People, Normani Kordei’s groupmates from Fifth Harmony will be in the audience to cheer her on as she performs a Rumba to “Impossible” (Shontelle) with her dance partner Valentin Chmerkovskiy.

No words. Just ???? #TeamValmani earn the highest score of the night to close out #VegasNight! #DWTS A post shared by Dancing with the Stars (@dancingabc) on Apr 3, 2017 at 7:06pm PDT

People also confirms that Fifth Harmony will perform on the show, something that is sure to draw in the group’s fans. If they all dial in and vote for Normani and Val it will give them an even better chance at winning the Dancing with the Stars Season 24 Mirrorball trophy.

[Featured Image by Eric McCandless/ABC Television Network]